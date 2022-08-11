ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference from September 21 - 23. The conference will be at Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford. Around 300 professionals from across the state and region will be...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week-long sewer repair project begins Monday, August 15. Sterling Drive between Guilford and Abbotsford roads will be closed until the end of the day Friday, August 19 for work by the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority. Traffic control measures will be in place. Motorists are encouraged...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Winnebago County, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Winnebago County, IL
Education
County
Winnebago County, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
WIFR

$106M in Rebuild Illinois grants headed to main streets near you

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday the latest 50 infrastructure projects to receive funding through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Multiple local endeavors, including the Times Theater Restoration project, were awarded up to $3 million in funding. “The Times Theater has a special place in Rockford’s history, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Overdose Awareness Month Events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Live R.E.A.L Foundation will be hosting three events in August to bring awareness to deaths due to overdoses. The first event is an awareness and fundraiser on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s first ever National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness day on August 21. It will take place at MOD Pizza long West Lane Road, Machesney Park. 20% of food sales will be donated when the code “MOD8839″ is used in-person or online.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford leaders praise city improvements, investments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Day is just one example of how the city of Rockford is moving forward and improving the lives of everyone living in the area. In 2012 Rockford ranked as one of the “Most Miserable Cities in America.” That mission became “Transform Rockford,” a group focused on turning Rockford into a top community by 2025. The group’s steering chair, LoRayne Logan, says we’ve made big strides over the last decade.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Driving#Traffic Accident#Winnebago Co
WIFR

City of Rockford drafts preliminary boundary map, calls for input

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in population recorded during the 2020 Census requires leaders of Rockford to adjust the boundaries of the current 14 wards. The redistricting committee has recommended a preliminary redistricting map for consideration and public comment. After Friday, September 2, the committee will review and address any comments before voting on the approval of a final map.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
JANESVILLE, WI
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police make early morning arrests

Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.

That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ogle County man sentenced to five years.

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted criminal Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bradley was found guilty of one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery of a child by a jury back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The charges...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s famous 815 Day is back for it’s eighth year, and businesses opened their doors Monday to loyal fans and a new fan base. “I’ve actually connected with a few people that were like here’s my business card I would love to connect with you in the future,” said Lesly Martinez, who runs the non-profit, Love Your Mental.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Jennifer Muraski takes over as Winnebago County coroner

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members on Thursday approved the appointment of Jennifer Muraski to serve as coroner. Muraski replaces Bill Hintz, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct. Muraski, who has 27 years experience...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy