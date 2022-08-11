Read full article on original website
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference from September 21 - 23. The conference will be at Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford. Around 300 professionals from across the state and region will be...
Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week-long sewer repair project begins Monday, August 15. Sterling Drive between Guilford and Abbotsford roads will be closed until the end of the day Friday, August 19 for work by the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority. Traffic control measures will be in place. Motorists are encouraged...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
$106M in Rebuild Illinois grants headed to main streets near you
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday the latest 50 infrastructure projects to receive funding through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Multiple local endeavors, including the Times Theater Restoration project, were awarded up to $3 million in funding. “The Times Theater has a special place in Rockford’s history, and...
Overdose Awareness Month Events
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Live R.E.A.L Foundation will be hosting three events in August to bring awareness to deaths due to overdoses. The first event is an awareness and fundraiser on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s first ever National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness day on August 21. It will take place at MOD Pizza long West Lane Road, Machesney Park. 20% of food sales will be donated when the code “MOD8839″ is used in-person or online.
Rockford leaders praise city improvements, investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Day is just one example of how the city of Rockford is moving forward and improving the lives of everyone living in the area. In 2012 Rockford ranked as one of the “Most Miserable Cities in America.” That mission became “Transform Rockford,” a group focused on turning Rockford into a top community by 2025. The group’s steering chair, LoRayne Logan, says we’ve made big strides over the last decade.
Rockford Scanner™: Another Traffic Alert On The East Side, Starting Aug. 15th
The right hand northbound curb lane of 9th St between Charles St and East State St,. will be closed for maintenance work. The work is expected to be complete by end of day Saturday August 20th, weather pending. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution and slow down...
City of Rockford drafts preliminary boundary map, calls for input
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in population recorded during the 2020 Census requires leaders of Rockford to adjust the boundaries of the current 14 wards. The redistricting committee has recommended a preliminary redistricting map for consideration and public comment. After Friday, September 2, the committee will review and address any comments before voting on the approval of a final map.
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
Ogle County man sentenced to five years.
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted criminal Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bradley was found guilty of one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery of a child by a jury back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The charges...
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported… Avoid The Area
Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported…. It happened around 11:40 am near Spring Creek and Olson. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has rolled over multiple times. The vehicle is now in the ditch, on its rooftop. Unknown if the jaws of life are needed. Unknown on the...
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s famous 815 Day is back for it’s eighth year, and businesses opened their doors Monday to loyal fans and a new fan base. “I’ve actually connected with a few people that were like here’s my business card I would love to connect with you in the future,” said Lesly Martinez, who runs the non-profit, Love Your Mental.
Jennifer Muraski takes over as Winnebago County coroner
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members on Thursday approved the appointment of Jennifer Muraski to serve as coroner. Muraski replaces Bill Hintz, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct. Muraski, who has 27 years experience...
