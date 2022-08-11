Orphan: First Kill will be in theaters and on Paramount+ on Aug. 19, 2022. William Brent Bell's Orphan: First Kill is a head-scratching prequel on paper that defies its conceptual odds. Writers David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and David Coggeshall crack a code in Alex Mace's story that somehow subverts expectations despite the plot's reveal in 2009's Orphan. An Estonian mental facility escapee, a con artist's crossing into America, her ruse as a missing girl now found — it's all backstory conveyed in Jaume Collet-Serra's bonkers thriller. Not only that, but the supposed orphan's chameleon trick has been revealed already in Esther's identity. How could Bell recreate all that suspense and obscurity when we already know what's happening? Cleverly and shockingly, the answer is simple: he doesn't.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO