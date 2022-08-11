Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Nasdaq-Listed Eqonex Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Due to Low Volume, 'Intense Competition'
Publicly traded blockchain services company Eqonex Limited (EQOS) announced on Monday that it will shut down its cryptocurrency exchange operations, citing falling trading volume, “intense market competition, and low margins.”. The exchange will close on August 22. That gives customers one week to close their derivatives trading positions, after...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Tops $25K for First Time in 9 Weeks
The price of the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap finally resurfaced above the $25,000 mark—then quickly sank back. Bitcoin passed the $25,000 level late on Saturday night for the first time since June 13. By Sunday morning it had lost steam and fallen back to $24,510 on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing, a sign that $25,000 is likely to remain a key resistance level for the largest cryptocurrency for the time being.
decrypt.co
Acala Stablecoin Edges Back to Dollar Peg After Burning 1.29B aUSD
After a smart contract exploit that plummeted the token’s value, a new governance vote looks to bring aUSD back to its peg. Polkadot-based DeFi platform Acala’s native stablecoin aUSD is edging back to its dollar peg following the community’s vote to destroy 1.29 billion aUSD. These tokens...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Slumps 5% as Merge Surge Falters
After reclaiming the $2,000 level last week amid mounting anticipation for its upcoming Merge event, Ethereum has slipped over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) has slipped by 5% in the last 24 hours, and is currently trading at around $1,900, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The latest price action...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Federal Reserve Releases New Guidelines for Crypto Banks
The announcement could make it possible for American crypto banks to perform both crypto and traditional banking functions. Up until now, American financial institutions that wanted to conduct both crypto transactions and traditional banking services have had to pick a lane. That may soon change. The Federal Reserve released formal...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
decrypt.co
The Electronic Frontier Foundation Is ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Tornado Cash Ban
Digital privacy advocates and other crypto services say regulators “overstepped” in sanctioning the coin mixer. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has joined the chorus of crypto and privacy advocates pushing back against the U.S. Treasury Department's decision to issue sanctions that ban American citizens from using the Tornado Cash coin mixer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
SHIB Spikes on Sunday, Dogecoin Climbs
With $3.41 billion in trading volume over the last 24 hours, SHIB hit highs not seen since May. Crypto's top "meme coins" didn't take the weekend off, with both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) seeing notable gains on Sunday. Shiba Inu jumped more than 30 percent by midday, according...
Comments / 0