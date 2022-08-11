ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Correction: Marshawn Lynch-Vegas Arrest story

By KEN RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013.

Comments / 6

shawnsegedy
6d ago

Safely parked, lol. He had 9ne missing tire and marks in street where he had been driving. He also told police the car was stolen. 🤔

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according to an arrest report that compared the incident at Harry Reid International Airport to terrorism. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, 33, of Oakland, told arresting officers he wanted to go home immediately, not wait for a flight on Monday. Police said he had also been arrested Saturday at the airport on misdemeanor charges after pushing past Transportation Security Administration screeners in what police also called a security breach. Hutchison remained jailed ahead of a court date Wednesday before a Las Vegas judge on a burglary charge based on Nevada law making it a felony to enter a building with an intent to commit a crime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopWired

#BRUHNews: Woman Arrested For Finessing $50K Out Of Man She Met At A Bar

A 23-year-old woman was arrested outside of Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday for the alleged drugging and robbing of a man in Florida. Cloe Reynicke was detained after being arrested for driving with a suspended license. Reynicke is accused of drugging and robbing her victim of over $50,000 worth of personal items after meeting him at a bar in Fort Lauderdale. The post #BRUHNews: Woman Arrested For Finessing $50K Out Of Man She Met At A Bar appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
The Associated Press

Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home. Brandon Lee Toseland, 36, has been jailed since his arrest in February and is due for trial in December after pleading not guilty to murder, kidnapping, child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation charges. Prosecutor Michelle Fleck declined comment Tuesday about a notice of intent to seek the death penalty filed Aug. 11 in Clark County District Court. Toseland’s defense attorney, Craig Mueller, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mail carrier pleads guilty to mail fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier has pleaded guilty to her role to commit mail fraud involving illegally obtained unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
PARADISE, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy