ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle Branch separates from Patrick Carney: ‘I am totally devastated’

By Sophia Melissa Caraballo Piñeiro
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAORE_0hE36mT700

Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” the singer, 39, told TMZ in a statement on Thursday.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch’s statement comes after both TMZ and People reported she accused Carney of cheating in a now-deleted tweet.

Reps for Branch and Carney did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The couple shares son Rhys James, 4, and daughter, Willie, who was born earlier this year .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NYBf_0hE36mT700
The couple originally met in 2015 and were married two years later.
Instagram/michellebranch

Branch and Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, first met at a Grammy party in 2015 when she was just finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Teddy Landau. Two years later, they were engaged .

However, while planning their wedding, the singer discovered she was expecting their first child together. Rhys James was born in April 2018 .

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney,” the “Everywhere” songstress wrote on Instagram at the time.

A year after welcoming their son, the couple finally tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngc2A_0hE36mT700
Carney had become a stepparent for Branch’s oldest daughter.
Instagram/michellebranch

As they tried to expand their family again, the singer revealed in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage .

“I experienced my first miscarriage…” she announced on social media while celebrating the holidays. “But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0wHo_0hE36mT700
Branch gave birth to their second child together earlier this year.
Instagram/michellebranch

Just a few months later, in August 2021, the couple was expecting again and had their second child together, Willie Jacquet Carney.

Branch also shares daughter Owen Isabelle, 17, with Landau.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Michelle Branch Gushed Over Estranged Husband Patrick Carney Less Than 2 Months Before Split: You ‘Make Our World Go Round’

No warning signs? Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney appeared to be totally in love just months before calling it quits. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch, 39, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 11, confirming the couple’s split. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch is arrested for domestic battery and released on $1k bail for slapping husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney: Couple have split after three years

Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic abuse on August 11 after she allegedly slapped her husband Patrick Carney, following news that the couple split. Branch, 39, was arrested Thursday around 3 am in Nashville, Tenn. after police received a call of a potential domestic disturbance, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told DailyMail.com.
OK! Magazine

Marriage Explodes: Inside The Downfall Of Michelle Branch's Relationship With Patrick Carney

Leave the Pieces. Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney tied the knot in 2019, but only three years later, they made the shocking decision to go their separate ways. The former couple first met while attending a party in 2015 and quickly struck up a friendship that led to their first collaboration together. The Black Keys drummer was a producer on her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic — a title that seemingly hinted at their budding romance.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Rhys James
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Tmz#Linus Company Meta
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy