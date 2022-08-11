Michelle Branch separates from Patrick Carney: ‘I am totally devastated’

Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” the singer, 39, told TMZ in a statement on Thursday.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch’s statement comes after both TMZ and People reported she accused Carney of cheating in a now-deleted tweet.

Reps for Branch and Carney did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The couple shares son Rhys James, 4, and daughter, Willie, who was born earlier this year .

The couple originally met in 2015 and were married two years later. Instagram/michellebranch

Branch and Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, first met at a Grammy party in 2015 when she was just finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Teddy Landau. Two years later, they were engaged .

However, while planning their wedding, the singer discovered she was expecting their first child together. Rhys James was born in April 2018 .

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney,” the “Everywhere” songstress wrote on Instagram at the time.

A year after welcoming their son, the couple finally tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

Carney had become a stepparent for Branch’s oldest daughter. Instagram/michellebranch

As they tried to expand their family again, the singer revealed in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage .

“I experienced my first miscarriage…” she announced on social media while celebrating the holidays. “But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire.”

Branch gave birth to their second child together earlier this year. Instagram/michellebranch

Just a few months later, in August 2021, the couple was expecting again and had their second child together, Willie Jacquet Carney.

Branch also shares daughter Owen Isabelle, 17, with Landau.