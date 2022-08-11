ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Cutler responds to Kristin Cavallari calling their marriage ‘toxic’

By Nicki Gostin
 4 days ago

Jay Cutler branded ex Kristin Cavallari’s recent chatter about their marriage “comical.”

“I’ve kind of steered clear of all of that,” the former NFL quarterback told podcast host Sofia Franklin on “Sofia with an F,” when she asked him if he had anything to say about his ex’s comments.

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids.”

Jay Cutler refused to talk against Kristin Cavallari, even after she dubbed their marriage as “toxic.”

The “Hills” alum, 35, was married to Cutler from 2013 to 2020 and they share three children together, sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6.

Earlier this month she appeared on an episode of the “Call Your Daddy” podcast and dished about her marriage, revealing that she had called off her engagement before they wed.

The couple split in 2020 and share three children.
Getty Images

“Basically I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that is you can’t ignore red flags,” Cavallari said. “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut.”

The Uncommon James designer also acknowledged that she was “really unhappy” and in an “unhappy relationship,” and partly ended it because she didn’t want her kids thinking it “was normal.”

Cavallari said she wanted to be an example to her kids.
GC Images

In another interview she called the divorce, “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Cutler attempted to sound sanguine about all the post-marriage quarterbacking.

“If that’s the way she feels,” he said before noting that he does find all the chitchat odd.

“But I also don’t understand,” he continued. “It’s two and a half years (since the marriage ended). Why are we having these conversations?”

Comments / 9

Brian Waller
4d ago

Let me correct this for you. It was toxic because jay was retired and Kristin was making the money. Women always resent the man if she out earns him. It’s the typical marriage wheel

Reply
10
Gracie De La Torre
4d ago

he was about that retired country chill life...she still craved being the center attention

Reply
13
smoothastheycome
3d ago

He is toxic because he will not allow me to control him.If only he was like Russell Wilson, we would still be married.

Reply
2
