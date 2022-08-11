Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan begin play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday held at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament features two rounds of stroke play before the field of 312 is trimmed to 64...
KBTX.com
Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6. The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
KBTX.com
Back to School: College Station ISD Superintendent looking forward to the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new academic year. He said the district expects about 14,600 kids this year. That’s an additional 400 students at...
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Lexington Eagles last season was full of ups and downs and injuries. They went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Entering this season they didn’t lose any offensive linemen. However, they did lose their starting quarterback to graduation, and the plan is to have a freshman QB starting varsity.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 might be the year that Kyle Hardee and the Centerville Tigers punch their ticket to the 2A Division 1 State Championship game. The Tigers have made deep runs in the playoffs over the year. In 2014 and 2016 they advanced to the state semifinals, but have been denied playing in the last game of the season.
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Mental health counselor says it’s normal for parents to feel anxious about new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts believe it’s normal for parents to feel more nervous or anxious about their kids returning to school compared to previous years. This school year, Amber Robertson has three kids going to school and one gearing up for daycare. “Between all the rising COVID cases,...
KBTX.com
Local businesses work to find employees before students return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A hiring event at Century Square is working to connect local businesses with applicants before a flood of students get to town. The event was held by Century Square on Monday at the George Hotel. Many area businesses set up booths where they met with people in need of work.
KBTX.com
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!. More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie Road construction may affect traffic ahead of school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on Greens Prairie Road may affect traffic near Forest Ridge Elementary on Wednesday, August 17, the first day of school in College Station ISD. Access to the parent drop-off driveway will be allowed from each direction, however traffic out of the school will be...
