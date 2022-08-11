ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Advocates Work with San Leandro, Build Pop-up Protected Lanes

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Advocates with Bike East Bay spent roughly $20,000 on plastic bollards, tape, and other temporary...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

This Week: Middle Housing, Speed Survey, Smart City Cycling

Here is a list of events this week. Tuesday How to Build Middle-Income Homes in California. The Landscape of Middle-Income Housing Affordability in California, a new study, spotlights policy opportunities to support the construction of middle-income housing. Join this SPUR talk to take part in an in-depth discussion with the authors. Tuesday, August 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Models of Bicycle Advocacy

There is no single way to advocate for more bikeable communities, and bike advocacy has evolved over the years. Recently, we noticed a set of new advocates jumping in to push for things like closing JFK Drive in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and closing streets in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park. So CalBike decided to talk to some of them about what motivated them to step up, how their approaches are different from some of the more established bike coalitions, and how newer and more seasoned advocates work together. We also spoke to advocates from more established bike coalitions about their expanding approaches to advocacy, which center on equity and often take a community-focused approach to safer streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy