There is no single way to advocate for more bikeable communities, and bike advocacy has evolved over the years. Recently, we noticed a set of new advocates jumping in to push for things like closing JFK Drive in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and closing streets in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park. So CalBike decided to talk to some of them about what motivated them to step up, how their approaches are different from some of the more established bike coalitions, and how newer and more seasoned advocates work together. We also spoke to advocates from more established bike coalitions about their expanding approaches to advocacy, which center on equity and often take a community-focused approach to safer streets.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO