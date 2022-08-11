Read full article on original website
Long Beach High School gives tour of new facilities
Long Beach High School celebrated its grand opening of its newly renovated campus with a tour for the public. Everyone got a glimpse at the new cafeteria, gym, performing arts room, and science labs. Construction work was done in phases and took multiple years to complete. The school also held...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service
After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
100 Men Hall hosting fundraiser for scholarship fund
School may be back in session, but summer isn’t over yet. 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis is hosting a summer DJ dance party this week. Rachel Dangermon is in studio with more.
City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County
Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
Sea Wolves head coach hosts meet and greet in Gulfport
Sea Wolves hockey will be here before you know it and the head wolf made a pit stop in Gulfport to give a hello to fans. As the first hockey match gets closer, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company held a meet and greet with Coach Phil Esposito to get people fired up.
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
Bald eagle released after three months of rehabilitation
A bald eagle was released back into the wild after a successful rehabilitation process. Three months ago, a juvenile bald eagle fell out of its nest with a bad case of pneumonia in Jackson County. The Wildlife Care and Rescue Center, along with Woodside Wildlife Rescue and other caretakers, spent...
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
SSC alum Myles Brennan stepping away from football
Former St. Stanislaus football star Myles Brennan has apparently ended his college football career. LSU coach Brian Kelly posted a statement on his and LSU football’s social media, thanking Brennan for everything he’s done for the program. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for...
Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar hosts inaugural ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ event
Customers got creative at the ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ inaugural event at Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar. Tubes, floaties, jet-skis, kayaks, and rafts of all kinds floated along the Biloxi River this past weekend. With gas prices sky rocketing, the bar wanted to make sure their...
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County
In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
Roadwork on Vic Faye Road near Kapalama Drive in Diamondhead
SCI Incorporated has closed a portion of Vic Faye Road near the Kapalama Drive intersection this week to install drainage pipe across the road. The closure and detour are expected to be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday. Project Engineer Todd Parker says the closure is part of a 60-day...
Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.
Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program.
