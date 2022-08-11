ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Long Beach High School gives tour of new facilities

Long Beach High School celebrated its grand opening of its newly renovated campus with a tour for the public. Everyone got a glimpse at the new cafeteria, gym, performing arts room, and science labs. Construction work was done in phases and took multiple years to complete. The school also held...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service

After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Perkinston, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Harrison County, MS
Education
wxxv25.com

City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
WIGGINS, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County

Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Sea Wolves head coach hosts meet and greet in Gulfport

Sea Wolves hockey will be here before you know it and the head wolf made a pit stop in Gulfport to give a hello to fans. As the first hockey match gets closer, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company held a meet and greet with Coach Phil Esposito to get people fired up.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
wxxv25.com

Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday

Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Bald eagle released after three months of rehabilitation

A bald eagle was released back into the wild after a successful rehabilitation process. Three months ago, a juvenile bald eagle fell out of its nest with a bad case of pneumonia in Jackson County. The Wildlife Care and Rescue Center, along with Woodside Wildlife Rescue and other caretakers, spent...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Gulf Coast#Summer Commencement#Dean Of Student Services
wxxv25.com

SSC alum Myles Brennan stepping away from football

Former St. Stanislaus football star Myles Brennan has apparently ended his college football career. LSU coach Brian Kelly posted a statement on his and LSU football’s social media, thanking Brennan for everything he’s done for the program. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
wxxv25.com

Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County

In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Roadwork on Vic Faye Road near Kapalama Drive in Diamondhead

SCI Incorporated has closed a portion of Vic Faye Road near the Kapalama Drive intersection this week to install drainage pipe across the road. The closure and detour are expected to be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday. Project Engineer Todd Parker says the closure is part of a 60-day...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.

Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy