southseattleemerald.com
PREVIEW | Pride Isn’t Just for June — Pacific Northwest Black Pride 2022
A shining confirmation that Pride doesn’t end on June 30, the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Black Pride festival, which takes place Aug. 18–21, centers the Black LGBTQIA+ community during a four-day festival with panel discussions, parties, activism, and more. The festival will be held at various locations and culminate with a Pride in the Park event at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | Yes, Mercy Can Coexist With Accountability in Our Justice System
(This article is copublished with The Seattle Times.) I still recall the humanity in William Tolliver even as he’ll soon stand trial accused of the inhumane. Tolliver, along with Marquise Tolbert, is charged with first-degree murder in a January 2020 downtown Seattle shooting that left Tanya Jackson dead and six others wounded. Some are still healing from the gunshot wounds suffered that day.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
gigharbornow.org
Rescued puppies arrive in Gig Harbor after flight from Mexico
As the blue-and-white corporate jet touched down at Tacoma Narrows Airport Monday afternoon, three women waved from The Hub’s observation lounge. “Yay! They’re here! They made it!” they cheered. The women rushed alongside the plane after it taxied to a stop in front of the restaurant. The...
Victim of vicious dog attack reunites with people who rescued her
After three months and two hospital stays, a Seattle woman was finally able to thank the people she says saved her life after a vicious dog attack. Amy Craven was walking in Eastlake near the 3200 block of Fairview Avenue East in May when two off-leash dogs followed her and then began to attack. The dogs — pit bull mixes — bit Craven nearly a dozen times.
