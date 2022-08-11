Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar hosts inaugural ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ event
Customers got creative at the ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ inaugural event at Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar. Tubes, floaties, jet-skis, kayaks, and rafts of all kinds floated along the Biloxi River this past weekend. With gas prices sky rocketing, the bar wanted to make sure their...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach High School gives tour of new facilities
Long Beach High School celebrated its grand opening of its newly renovated campus with a tour for the public. Everyone got a glimpse at the new cafeteria, gym, performing arts room, and science labs. Construction work was done in phases and took multiple years to complete. The school also held...
wxxv25.com
100 Men Hall hosting fundraiser for scholarship fund
School may be back in session, but summer isn’t over yet. 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis is hosting a summer DJ dance party this week. Rachel Dangermon is in studio with more.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service
After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Heroes and Home Depot team up to give caregiver new wheelchair ramp
Organizations got together and collaborated on a very special project for a caregiver in Biloxi. Mississippi Heroes is known for recognizing and showing appreciation for caregivers, but thanks to Home Depot, they were able to give a little extra to a Biloxi woman who is caring for her mom. Striving...
wxxv25.com
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
wxxv25.com
City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
wxxv25.com
Sea Wolves head coach hosts meet and greet in Gulfport
Sea Wolves hockey will be here before you know it and the head wolf made a pit stop in Gulfport to give a hello to fans. As the first hockey match gets closer, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company held a meet and greet with Coach Phil Esposito to get people fired up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
wxxv25.com
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County
Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
wxxv25.com
Bald eagle released after three months of rehabilitation
A bald eagle was released back into the wild after a successful rehabilitation process. Three months ago, a juvenile bald eagle fell out of its nest with a bad case of pneumonia in Jackson County. The Wildlife Care and Rescue Center, along with Woodside Wildlife Rescue and other caretakers, spent...
WLOX
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
wxxv25.com
11-and-a-half bricks of cocaine recovered after washing up on beach in Biloxi
Keesler Air Force Base has a group of volunteers who clean up periodically along the beach. While they were cleaning on Saturday, they found more than just trash. The volunteers were cleaning up around the beach near White Avenue and came across several bricks, which were actual kilos of cocaine.
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
wxxv25.com
Roadwork on Vic Faye Road near Kapalama Drive in Diamondhead
SCI Incorporated has closed a portion of Vic Faye Road near the Kapalama Drive intersection this week to install drainage pipe across the road. The closure and detour are expected to be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday. Project Engineer Todd Parker says the closure is part of a 60-day...
wxxv25.com
Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street
Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Comments / 0