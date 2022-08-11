ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Long Beach High School gives tour of new facilities

Long Beach High School celebrated its grand opening of its newly renovated campus with a tour for the public. Everyone got a glimpse at the new cafeteria, gym, performing arts room, and science labs. Construction work was done in phases and took multiple years to complete. The school also held...
LONG BEACH, MS
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service

After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday

Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
BILOXI, MS
City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
WIGGINS, MS
Sea Wolves head coach hosts meet and greet in Gulfport

Sea Wolves hockey will be here before you know it and the head wolf made a pit stop in Gulfport to give a hello to fans. As the first hockey match gets closer, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company held a meet and greet with Coach Phil Esposito to get people fired up.
GULFPORT, MS
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County

Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Bald eagle released after three months of rehabilitation

A bald eagle was released back into the wild after a successful rehabilitation process. Three months ago, a juvenile bald eagle fell out of its nest with a bad case of pneumonia in Jackson County. The Wildlife Care and Rescue Center, along with Woodside Wildlife Rescue and other caretakers, spent...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
GULFPORT, MS
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
BEAUMONT, MS
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
BILOXI, MS
Roadwork on Vic Faye Road near Kapalama Drive in Diamondhead

SCI Incorporated has closed a portion of Vic Faye Road near the Kapalama Drive intersection this week to install drainage pipe across the road. The closure and detour are expected to be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday. Project Engineer Todd Parker says the closure is part of a 60-day...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street

Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
BILOXI, MS
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

