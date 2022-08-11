Take Tour of Indiana Football Complex in First Episode of 'Tallen Time' Podcast
The new Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex is one of finest facilities in the Big Ten, and it came together thanks to a $2 million donation from former Hoosiers captain Terry Tallen. In the first episode of his ''Tallen Time'' podcast, he gives a tour of the facility, and visits for former teammate Mark Deal.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For years and years, Indiana has lagged behind fellow Big Ten schools when it came to football facilities. That all changed three years ago when former Indiana football captain Terry Tallen — a respected entrepreneur and philanthropist — donated $2 million to the university to build the Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex at Memorial Stadium.
Now, Indiana’s locker room and weight room facilities are among the best in the country. It’s helped tremendously with recruiting for Indiana coach Tom Allen and his staff. Allen has even called Tallen’s donation as one of the most important things that’s happened to Indiana football in a long time.
Tallen, an Indiana Kelley School of Business graduate who has had a very successful career in commercial real estate, has been a benefactor to his football program for years. He was a two-time captain and member of IU’s Holiday Bowl championship team in 1979. He has sponsored a scholarship for many years — NFL players Wes Martin, Dan Feeney, Nick Westbrook-Ihkine and Micah McFadden — were recipients.
Tallen and Sports Illustrated/FanNation publisher Tom Brew have launched the ”Tallen Time” podcast and it only seemed appropriate that the very first episode takes place from INSIDE the Terry Tallen Football Complex at Memorial Stadium.
In the first show, you get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility, and a great interview with Terry to explain how it all came together.
There’s also a great conversation with Mark Deal, a former teammate of Tallen’s who is now Indiana’s associate athletic director for alumni relations. Deal has a lot of great stories to tell, and he’s part of the first family of Indiana football. His father, older brother and Mark have combined to win eight Old Oaken Buckets. No family in Indiana football history has won more, and the Deals have more than 80 years combined of Indiana football history.
The complete podcast is available below. You can also go to our YouTube page to watch the podcasts there. If you subscribe to the page — it's free — you'll be notified when a show launches each week. To go to the page, CLICK HERE
You won’t want to miss the second episode. It’s an hour-long show with the great Lee Corso. He was Tallen’s coach at Indiana and has been a wildly-popular part of ESPN’s College Gameday broadcasts for 35 years now.
The podcast will be posted on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Noon ET.
Watch the entire 'Tallen Time' podcast here
