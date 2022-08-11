ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Tour of Indiana Football Complex in First Episode of 'Tallen Time' Podcast

By Tom Brew
The new Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex is one of finest facilities in the Big Ten, and it came together thanks to a $2 million donation from former Hoosiers captain Terry Tallen. In the first episode of his ''Tallen Time'' podcast, he gives a tour of the facility, and visits for former teammate Mark Deal.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For years and years, Indiana has lagged behind fellow Big Ten schools when it came to football facilities. That all changed three years ago when former Indiana football captain Terry Tallen — a respected entrepreneur and philanthropist — donated $2 million to the university to build the Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex at Memorial Stadium.

Now, Indiana’s locker room and weight room facilities are among the best in the country. It’s helped tremendously with recruiting for Indiana coach Tom Allen and his staff. Allen has even called Tallen’s donation as one of the most important things that’s happened to Indiana football in a long time.

Tallen, an Indiana Kelley School of Business graduate who has had a very successful career in commercial real estate, has been a benefactor to his football program for years. He was a two-time captain and member of IU’s Holiday Bowl championship team in 1979. He has sponsored a scholarship for many years — NFL players Wes Martin, Dan Feeney, Nick Westbrook-Ihkine and Micah McFadden — were recipients.

Tallen and Sports Illustrated/FanNation publisher Tom Brew have launched the ”Tallen Time” podcast and it only seemed appropriate that the very first episode takes place from INSIDE the Terry Tallen Football Complex at Memorial Stadium.

In the first show, you get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility, and a great interview with Terry to explain how it all came together.

There’s also a great conversation with Mark Deal, a former teammate of Tallen’s who is now Indiana’s associate athletic director for alumni relations. Deal has a lot of great stories to tell, and he’s part of the first family of Indiana football. His father, older brother and Mark have combined to win eight Old Oaken Buckets. No family in Indiana football history has won more, and the Deals have more than 80 years combined of Indiana football history.

The complete podcast is available below. You can also go to our YouTube page to watch the podcasts there. If you subscribe to the page — it's free — you'll be notified when a show launches each week. To go to the page, CLICK HERE

You won’t want to miss the second episode. It’s an hour-long show with the great Lee Corso. He was Tallen’s coach at Indiana and has been a wildly-popular part of ESPN’s College Gameday broadcasts for 35 years now.

The podcast will be posted on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Noon ET.

Related stories on Indiana football

  • TALLEN LAUNCHES PODCAST SERIES: Terry Tallen, the former Indiana football captain who's had a successful career as a commercial real estate developer and philanthropist, is launching a podcast series called ''Tallen Time.'' The 25-episode first season will focus on sports, business, philanthropy and mentoring, and many of the stories are Indiana-based. CLICK HERE
  • SCOTT SIGNS WITH BRONCOS: Former Indiana running back Stevie Scott III signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. Scott was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten player for the Hoosiers, scoring 30 touchdowns across three seasons. He'll now join a Broncos backfield led by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III. CLICK HERE
  • JAYLIN LUCAS 'THE KIND OF GUY WE'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR': Jaylin Lucas will play his first college football snap as a 17-year-old running back, and his speed, acceleration and quick-twitch style of play has led to trust from Indiana coaches right away. CLICK HERE
  • SHAUN SHIVERS BRINGING PHYSICAL EDGE: Shaun Shivers is known for his bulldozing touchdown against Alabama in the 2019 Iron Bowl, and now he's bringing that physical mindset to the Indiana backfield. CLICK HERE
  • IU SECONDARY WORKING TO REGAIN TAKEAWAY IDENTITY: Indiana's 17 interceptions in 2020 ranked second in all of college football, powering the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record. Indiana's defensive backfield lost its identity and was decimated by injuries in 2021, leading to just five interceptions as the Hoosiers fell to a 2-10 record. The veterans who built Indiana's takeaway identity in 2020 have returned for one last season, eager to reverse the momentum in 2022. CLICK HERE

