Food Network

How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

Since cast-iron pans can handle heavy-duty cooking, you might have a bit of a mess to clean up when you're done cooking — but don't worry, no matter how you prefer to clean your pan, it can take it. Here, a step-by-step guide. Step 1: Clean the pan while...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Benefits of Sweet Potatoes and Are They Healthier Than a Regular Potato?

Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
AOL Corp

10 clever ways to use aluminum foil

Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
BHG

Win a BH&G Lighted Topiary Plant Set

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 12:00 AM EDT on 8/16/2022. Ends: 11:59 PM EDT on 8/17/2022. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Dotdash Media Inc. Sweepstakes is offered by Dotdash Media Inc. and may be promoted by any of Dotdash Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
princesspinkygirl.com

Fall Harvest Muddy Buddies

Fall Harvest Muddy Buddies, often called fall puppy chow Chex Mix, is a family favorite munchable, crunchable, sweet, and salty snack with a Fall twist. This quick and easy no-bake recipe can be made in 15 minutes simply by coating Chex cereal with chocolate chips, peanut butter, butter, and powdered sugar, and tossing in candy corn and your favorite Halloween treats.
Taste Of Home

How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways

Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
The Daily South

How To Get Rid of That Old, Musty Smell in Your Cabinets

If you've been noticing a funky smell every time you open your kitchen cabinets to grab a dish, it might be time to look into what, exactly, is hiding in there. An old, musty smell in your cabinets can be caused by multiple issues, the biggest one being moisture. "Many...
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
Apartment Therapy

Walmart Is Having a Huge Sale on Boho Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When considering the bohemian aesthetic, there are a few retailers that quickly come to mind: Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, even West Elm. You might also think about how costly home goods that fall into this stylistic category can be. After all, handmade pieces and furniture derived from organic or sustainable materials are major selling points for many boho-lovers. Luckily, there are places you can go to find those more eccentric items for less, including one you might not have thought of before clicking this article. Indeed, Walmart has a surprising number of chic and cheap bohemian-inspired furniture and home decor, and so many of them are on sale right now. If you’re looking to bring some texture and free-spiritedness to your space, keep reading to see our top discounted picks.
The Kitchn

Mini Apple Pies

This fall I’m adding these mini apple pies into my dessert rotation. Each one is tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand but has a huge payoff. Plus, they’re portable, which means they’re a great on-the-go snack to pack for a special school lunch, road trips, or hiking adventures. Tasty, easy to eat, and with big apple flavor, mini apple pies are bound to be a new family favorite.
Gin Lee

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/kerttu / Gin Lee 2022. Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.

