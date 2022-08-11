Read full article on original website
Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - For the first in its 72-year history, Massapequa Coast is advancing to the Little League World Series. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park. The town estimated that roughly 1,000 people came to cheer the 12-year-old Little Leaguers on.
Hit-and-run driver hits pedestrian in Queens
NEW YORK - A car slammed into a pedestrian in Queens early Tuesday and just kept going, police said. A gray Honda sedan struck a 44-year-old man who was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street in Jackson Heights just after 2 a.m., the NYPD said. The driver did not stay at the scene.
Taxi driver killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the killing of a taxi driver in Queens. The driver, Kutin Gyimah, 52, brought five passengers to a destination along Beach 54th Street in the Rockaways on Saturday morning, police said. The passengers refused to pay and tried to rob the driver, New York City police said, based on their investigation.
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
Rudy Giuliani criminal probe
New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a target of a criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Giuliani responded to the news on his radio show.
Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over neighborhood
NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chelsea is a neighborhood known for its chic condominiums, great restaurants and tolerant community. Now drug dealers and drug users are overrunning a part of the neighborhood. And residents are paying the price. In exclusive video obtained by Fox 5 News, you can see a person...
