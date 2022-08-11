Read full article on original website
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
A Board with Good Juju
The coolest thing any surfer can do is give away a surfboard to someone who doesn’t have one. It’s so easy, yet so rewarding for both giver and receiver: Take a board that’s already given you enough pleasure on a trip, ride it into the ground (you can easily get another), then give it away to a local kid. Then return the following year to see that kid ripping harder than you, and enjoy all the new friendships you’ve made from that one simple act of kindness.
The Double-Up Review: Rip Curl’s Heatseeker Super Suit
As part of our winter coverage, we’re reviewing two wetsuits that fit what we think are the two most vital areas of rubbery performance: The best premium suit released this year, and the best value suit on the market. We’ve tested women’s and men’s versions of both suits. First, let’s check the big gun premium release of 2022:
Lopez Groms Attack!
There shall be no barrel dodgers in the Lopez family. No lip dodgers, either. Nor will there be any rail-a-phobics. And there definitely won’t be any wave snobs. Cory Lopez’s children, Luke and Alana, learned those lessons long ago. And at this point, they have enough travel experience to know exactly when and where to apply the fundamentals. Costa Rica on a south swell? Sure, that’ll work.
