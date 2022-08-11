The coolest thing any surfer can do is give away a surfboard to someone who doesn’t have one. It’s so easy, yet so rewarding for both giver and receiver: Take a board that’s already given you enough pleasure on a trip, ride it into the ground (you can easily get another), then give it away to a local kid. Then return the following year to see that kid ripping harder than you, and enjoy all the new friendships you’ve made from that one simple act of kindness.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO