Harpersville, AL

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Few strong storms later today

------- MOISTURE LEVELS RISING: After a very pleasant weekend, moisture levels will rise across Alabama today, and we will mention the chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover drivers hoping gas prices continue to fall

Drivers are getting a little relief when fueling up. Darren Lucas said "little bit of a break because It was going up and up so yes I feel like it’s a little relief.”. AAA reports the average price for regular gas in Alabama is $3.54. That’s 64 cents cheaper...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Leeds committed to Main Street Alabama designation, mayor says

LEEDS, Ala. — Mayor David Miller insists the City of Leeds is committed to the Main Street Leeds team and their goal to revitalize downtown in the face of questions over public funding and accommodations. The city was awarded a Main Street Alabama designated community status in June after...
LEEDS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Etowah County Schools return to pre-pandemic remote learning numbers

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said there are ten students throughout the district learning remotely in their virtual academy. He said those numbers are slightly lower compared to last school year's numbers, returning the district to a pre-pandemic state. He said the school district is returning back to...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Vehicle of interest sought in connection to Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department requested help from the public with locating a vehicle of interest it said has possibly been used during recent shootings within the city. The police department said the vehicle is being described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police say speed a factor in crash which killed two in downtown Birmingham

Two people died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash in downtown Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said they currently believe speed played a factor in the cause of the accident. At approximately 1:20 a.m., South Precinct officers were dispatched to Publix Midtown at 230 20th Street...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Spartans' chase for state title continues in competitive Class 5A

This is the fifth in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: State's top quarterbacks set to compete for 6A throne

This is the sixth in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
HUEYTOWN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase leads to arrest of homicide suspect from Bessemer

One man was arrested and charged with murder late Wednesday night in Birmingham after leading police on a chase which ended near Richard Arrington Boulevard, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Bessemer police officers responded to the 600 block of 26th Street North on a...
BESSEMER, AL

