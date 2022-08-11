ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Move to close MIT campus to larger community contributes to the cold security of the ivory tower

Move to close MIT campus to larger community contributes to the cold security of the ivory tower. During a recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology community Covid Call, professor Krystyn Van Vliet presented the administration’s plan for the future of campus access – essentially, to continue with pandemic-related restrictions indefinitely. The campus shall be locked, accessible only through MIT IDs and Tim Tickets. Unmoderated access to the public will be relegated to four buildings around campus, none in the main block.
Somerville bicyclist, 72, dies in ‘dooring’ incident

Somerville bicyclist, 72, dies in ‘dooring’ incident. A Somerville bicyclist was killed Friday after the driver of an SUV opened a car door and hit him, according to the City of Somerville and Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Stephen Conley, 72, was riding west at 1055 Broadway near...
