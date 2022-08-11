Move to close MIT campus to larger community contributes to the cold security of the ivory tower. During a recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology community Covid Call, professor Krystyn Van Vliet presented the administration’s plan for the future of campus access – essentially, to continue with pandemic-related restrictions indefinitely. The campus shall be locked, accessible only through MIT IDs and Tim Tickets. Unmoderated access to the public will be relegated to four buildings around campus, none in the main block.

