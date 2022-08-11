Read full article on original website
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York
Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
Help Police Investigate theft from Highland Cemetery, New York
Some things people do really leave me puzzled at times. A perfect example is the current situation at the Highland Cemetery in Highland on Vineyard Avenue in Highland, New York. According to a press release from the Town of Lloyd Police Department, someone is stealing the flowers from graves. In...
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them
Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
hvmag.com
Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden
Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
Bank Theft Turned Police Chase Ends In Crash With School Bus in Wappingers
This past weekend, reports of several serious accidents around the Hudson Valley impacted motorists across the area. On Friday, August 12th, one accident, in particular, resulted in two arrests and involved a small school bus in a very high-traveled area of Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. Fishkill Bank Theft Leads...
300 Years: Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With New Proclamation
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi-generational family that still occupies, just celebrated its 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
SUV Fatally Strikes Man Walking On Deerpark Road
A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on a Hudson Valley roadway. Troopers in Orange County responded to Neversink Drive in Deerpark at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, New York State Police said.
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
