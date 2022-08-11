ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wkms.org

Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
