wkms.org
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
wkms.org
Interim judges named after west Ky. judge temporarily suspended by state conduct commission
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson with pay as hearings continue regarding allegations of misconduct levied at the official earlier this summer. The commission suspended Jameson in a 3-2 vote after an all-day hearing Friday. Jameson’s suspension will be in place...
