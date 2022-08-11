ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd

That takes some balls… Running into a whole herd of animals that are upwards of 10 times larger than you all by yourself, and then going after the thing that they will protect the most out of the whole group… on top of the fact that bison are an incredibly aggressive animal. Big balls. Wolves are an incredibly smart creatures, known for their keen hunting abilities. Whether with a pack or flying solo they are very good at what they […] The post Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

Deepcell Names Human Resources Veteran Kady Cooper as Head of People to Support Rapid Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell characterization and isolation for cell biology and translational research, today announced the appointment of Kady Cooper as Head of People. Kady has over 20 years of Human Resources experience supporting fast-growing start-ups and Fortune 100 companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. She joins Deepcell to build a world-class human resources function that supports the company’s exponential growth, tripling in size to 80 employees in the past 18 months and driving aggressive expansion plans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005418/en/ Kady Cooper, Head of People at Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell characterization and isolation for cell biology and translational research (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy