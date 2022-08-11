Global Citizen Festival Will Run the Gamut from Metallica to Mariah, With Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hosting Fall Event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse
Up until now, I was trying to give Sanya Richards-Ross a chance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie certainly has an amazing story. I love that Housewives added an athlete to the mix. And an extremely accomplished one at that. Additionally, she seems perfectly nice and relatively cool. But something was niggling at me when […] The post Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse appeared first on Reality Tea.
Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Big Re-Veale
It’s not her! Ok yachties, we can all breathe easy. Exhale, folks. Malia White is not coming back to Below Deck Mediterranean. On the other hand, the returning crew member joining the deck team was not who I was expecting either. Not even a little bit. I even went back through the lists of former casts […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Big Re-Veale appeared first on Reality Tea.
Comments / 0