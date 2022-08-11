ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Police Arrest Mother On Suspicion Of Leaving Children In Hot Car

Oklahoma City Police said the woman is accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. OCPD said another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uco#Drunk Drivers#Wedding#Springs
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Pursuit Leads To Crash, Death In Cleveland County

One person is dead following a crash in Cleveland County Monday night. The incident started as a chase just before 9 p.m. According to OHP, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got on I-35 headed southbound. The truck was driving aggressively, running...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
fox40jackson.com

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex

A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy