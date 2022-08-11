Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Mother On Suspicion Of Leaving Children In Hot Car
Oklahoma City Police said the woman is accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. OCPD said another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told...
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
KOCO
Mom arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in hot car while grocery shopping in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mom has been arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Oklahoma City. The incident occurred Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter off Interstate 240. The children are alive today thanks to a stranger who jumped into action. For...
KTEN.com
Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested
ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Two young children are alive today thanks to the swift actions of a stranger.
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
News On 6
Pursuit Leads To Crash, Death In Cleveland County
One person is dead following a crash in Cleveland County Monday night. The incident started as a chase just before 9 p.m. According to OHP, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got on I-35 headed southbound. The truck was driving aggressively, running...
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
news9.com
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
News On 6
Footage Of Shooting Suspect Slipping Handcuffs, Firing From Grady County Cruiser Released
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office released body camera and car camera footage that shows a woman inside a deputy’s vehicle slipping out of handcuffs before shooting two people. The footage, released to media outlets Monday evening, shows footage from the body cameras of each of the two deputies...
News On 6
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
fox40jackson.com
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
news9.com
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home
Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
okcfox.com
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
News On 6
Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex
A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
