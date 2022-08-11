Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
fox46.com
Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
WBTV
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
WBTV
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. Around 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 12, a two-year-old ran into the eastbound lane of NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street and was struck by an unknown vehicle.
2 hurt, 2 arrested in ‘chaotic’ North Carolina shootout
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cn2.com
Fatal Crash in York County Takes Life of One and Leaves Two Injured
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash this afternoon, Monday, August 15, that left one dead and three injured in York County. According to SCHP around 12:20 pm the two vehicles collided when the driver of a 1991 Mazda two door...
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
WBTV
Medic: One seriously injured in tractor-trailer fire that closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 77 North in Charlotte Tuesday morning. Transportation officials said the road is closed at I-77 North near the John Belk Freeway. It is set to remain closed until just before 4:30 p.m. Medic said one person...
Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. In an update from CMPD Sunday, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Catoine Tyreke Funderburk . Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m....
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
WBTV
Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
Deputies searching for 2 suspected motorcycle thieves
Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole seven motorcycles Saturday.
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
Comments / 4