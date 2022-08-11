ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Marshawn Lynch asleep, car damaged before suspected DUI arrest in Vegas

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas 01:32

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.

Lynch's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch's car "was safely parked and not in operation" when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won't stick.

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI," the statement said. "We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law."

The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch's black 2020 Shelby GT500 was "undriveable," with one missing front wheel and the rear driver's side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.

The arrest report said investigators found markings suggesting the vehicle "hit sidewalk areas" before stopping in an industrial section of downtown Las Vegas not far from Main Street.

"The driver was asleep behind the wheel with the driver's door open leaning back in the seat," the report said, "with bloodshot, watery eyes and had one shoe on and one shoe off."

The 7:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest came the morning after the Seattle Seahawks — the team for which Lynch played most of his 12 NFL seasons — announced that Lynch had been hired as a broadcast special correspondent.

A native of Oakland, Lynch also played for the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

The arrest report said Lynch, 36, was uncooperative with officers and fell asleep several times during questioning. Jail officers "had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw" after a judge issued a warrant, the report said.

Lynch was later released from Las Vegas City Jail pending a Dec. 7 court date in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Results of his blood test were not immediately made public. Nevada law bans driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or more.

Court records show that Lynch entered a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor vehicle parking charge and fined $750 in April in a case that saw charges of failing to report or remain at the scene of an accident dismissed.

Schonfeld, who represented Lynch in that case, declined Thursday to comment about it.

Lynch's attorneys said in their statement that he "appreciates and is thankful for everyone's concern and support."

Lynch had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl five times. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.

