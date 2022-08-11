Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion. Booker said:...
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Excited About The New Direction For WWE Creative With Triple H In Charge
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Raquel Rodriguez expressed her optimism for the changing future of WWE with Triple H at the helm (courtesy of Fightful). You can view the full interview with Rodriguez and Austin Theory as well as read a few highlights below. On her feelings with Triple...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
411mania.com
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
411mania.com
Kane Doesn’t Think He Could Get Knocked Down In Wrestling Anymore, On How His Fame Helps His Career as Mayor
In an interview with The Right View (via Fightful), Kane spoke about his future in wrestling and how he doesn’t think he could get back up if knocked down at this point. He also spoke about how his fame helps him now that he’s the Mayor of Knox County, TN.
411mania.com
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend
They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona On If He Would Go Back to WWE With Triple H In Charge
Matt Cardona has been living his best life since being released from WWE, and he recently weighed on whether he would return now that Triple H is in charge of creative. Matt Cardona spoke with the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast and talked about the current state of the industry; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
WWE News: Ezekiel’s Family Revealed On Raw, Drew McIntyre Tells Kevin Owens ‘Let’s Wrestle’
We got our first look at Ezekiel’s full family on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Ezekiel’s father Ernie Jr. appeared and shared a photo of the WWE star in the hospital after Kevin Owens powerbombed Ezekiel and put him in the hospital. You can see the segment below, in which Ernie Jr. said that “If I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens he is going to get a piece of my mind, I tell you that much”:
411mania.com
AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
411mania.com
Big Damo On Whether He’s Open to a WWE Return, Could See Himself Coaching
Big Damo recently weighed in on whether he would be interested in a return to WWE, keeping his lines of communication open with the company and more. The former Killian Dain spoke with Cultaholic for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:. On if...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on His Optimism for WWE, Why He Stopped Having Hope for AEW
– While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Triple H taking charge as the head of creative for WWE, along with his current thoughts on AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bischoff on if he could ever see himself returning to...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Appears On Raw Again, Theory Picks Up wIn in Main Event
– Dexter Lumis appeared on Raw for the second week in a row, jumping the guardrail on tonight’s show. After a couple of brief hints at Lumis being in the building in earlier segments, Lumis jumped the rail as Bobby Lashley battled AJ Styles on tonight’s show with the United States Championship on the line. As The Miz attempted to attack Styles on the outside, Lumis jumped the rail and was quickly tackled by security. You can see a pic from it below:
411mania.com
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
411mania.com
AJ Styles Says Working With Brock Lesnar Was Great, Says Lesnar Showed Him Respect
In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about working with Brock Lesnar for their match at the 2017 Survivor Series and what it was like working with him. He said: “It was great. We kind of discussed how we wanted the beginning to go and...
