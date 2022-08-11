ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premature Birth Tied to Higher Risk for ADHD

TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children born a little early – before 39 weeks of pregnancy – are more likely to have symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research suggests. While birth before 37 weeks' gestation has known links to hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention, this study...
Veterans Often Reluctant to Admit Struggles With Sleep, Addictions

TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study of U.S. military veterans reveals they are more comfortable getting help for physical ills than for mental health issues. "The majority of participants indicated they would be willing to seek treatment for both physical and mental health problems. However, they...
