Read full article on original website
Related
Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
BPD: Shooting involving officer reported in Southwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a shooting involving officer was reported Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.
Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
BPD officer allegedly broke man’s ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing. The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, […]
Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
Victim of deadly July stabbing identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police arrest two for driving under the influence of alcohol overnight in Southwest Bakersfield
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
BPD officer admitted flushing suspect’s marijuana, said he was angry: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When first questioned by internal affairs detectives, Bakersfield Police Department Senior Officer Brendan Thebeau said he didn’t recall finding marijuana when searching a home for a gun reportedly brandished at an officer, documents say. A detective opened his laptop and played two portions of body camera footage. The first showed Thebeau […]
Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO: 8 arrested, including inmate, after man escapes custody
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested eight individuals in connection with investigation into an inmate’s escape from custody. Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street on Tuesday when he assaulted a transportation deputy, according to a KCSO news release.
BPD: Man arrested in 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield.
Escaped attempted murder suspect back in custody
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said an escaped attempted murder suspect is back in custody Friday after being seen at an apartment in the 1000 block of Washington St.
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Comments / 0