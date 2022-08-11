ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FINAL: Memphis 901 FC 2, Riverhounds SC 0

In a battle for positioning between two teams in the top four of USL Championship’s Eastern Conference standings, Memphis 901 FC proved they were up-to-the-task by taking a 2-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. It was Memphis’ (15-5-3) first-ever win against Pittsburgh...
