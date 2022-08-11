Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Where to Watch and Stream Daffy Duck's Quackbusters Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Daffy Duck's Quackbusters right now? Read on to find out!. Geners: Animation Comedy Family Fantasy Science Fiction. In this feature-length film combining footage from classic Warner Brothers cartoon shorts with newly animated bridging sequences, Daffy Duck, after having induced laughter in an ailing millionaire and forestalled the millionaire's death for a time (as chronicled in Daffy Dilly (1948), is the beneficiary for the deceased millionaire's assets. But the millionaire's will clearly stipulates that Daffy must use the money for the common good, by providing a service, and should Daffy think of pursuing selfish aims, the millionaire's ghost will "repossess" his millions by making them disappear from Earthly existence. Under the pretense of community service, Daffy opens an exorcism agency and employs Porky Pig, Sylvester Cat, and Bugs Bunny to track and eliminate ghosts, ghouls, and other monsters, while Daffy secretly schemes to use his learned "ghost-busting" talents to rid himself of the millionaire's nagging spirit.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Toronto: Sam Mendes Tapped for Ebert Director Award
Sam Mendes, the filmmaker whose directorial debut American Beauty had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 23 years ago en route to bringing him the best director Oscar, will be the recipient of the Ebert Director Award at the fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards, TIFF announced on Tuesday. The 57-year-old Brit, whose latest film, Empire of Light (which Searclight will release in the U.S. on Dec. 9), will also have its Canadian premiere at TIFF, is set to collect his honor alongside several other honorees at a Sept. 11 gala at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.More from The...
