Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club
A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club. The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club.
A demogorgon has descended on Oak Brook inside The Stranger Things Store
The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana comes to life at The Stranger Things Store in Oakbrook Center. Grab you best 80s outfit and head out to the western suburb to experience something strange. Tim McGill got a tour for Good Day Chicago.
napervilleparks.org
Centennial Beach Announces Its Back-to-School Hours
As students return to school, Centennial Beach will begin its late-season schedule, closing for the day on August 17 and then offering weekday afternoon swimming from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 and on Monday and Tuesday, August 22 and 23, in addition to its regular weekend hours.
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
Gia Mia Opens | India Day Celebration | Youth Football Jamboree
Gia Mia opens today in downtown Naperville. The Italian eatery featuring wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta and small plate dishes has taken up residence in the Old Nichols Library building at 110 S. Washington Street. This is the sixth location for the BG Hospitality Group restaurant. Calvary Church Giveaway. On Saturday,...
News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open
Sandy Culver is stepping up to head girls rowing coach for New Trier High School. Culver has been an assistant coach with the program for more than a decade and is replacing Rose Marchuk, who has led New Trier Rowing since its inception in 2002 and is now staying on as an assistant coach. According […] The post News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open appeared first on The Record.
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall
Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
2 women hospitalized in boating accident in Chicago's ‘playpen’ area
Two women were hospitalized after a boating accident along Chicago’s lakefront in an area known as the “playpen.” A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson told WBBM the two women were taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious to critical condition.
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest
Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
