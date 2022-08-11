ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

beckersasc.com

Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club

A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club.  The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club. 
CHICAGO, IL
napervilleparks.org

Centennial Beach Announces Its Back-to-School Hours

As students return to school, Centennial Beach will begin its late-season schedule, closing for the day on August 17 and then offering weekday afternoon swimming from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 and on Monday and Tuesday, August 22 and 23, in addition to its regular weekend hours.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont

WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
97ZOK

Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open

Sandy Culver is stepping up to head girls rowing coach for New Trier High School. Culver has been an assistant coach with the program for more than a decade and is replacing Rose Marchuk, who has led New Trier Rowing since its inception in 2002 and is now staying on as an assistant coach. According […] The post News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
wgnradio.com

Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa

Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
Axios

Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier

I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall

Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest

Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

