Jaffrey, NH

scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
YORK, ME
Jaffrey, NH
Entertainment
TheDailyBeast

Ultramarathon Runner Savaged by Coyote During 150-Mile Race

An elite endurance runner was attacked by a coyote during a 150-mile race in California. Dean Karnazes, 59, shared a video Friday with his 102,000 Instagram followers in which he appeared with blood dripping from his face in the aftermath of the ambush. “I just had something rather terrifying happen,” Karnazes says in the clip. “I’m out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first.” Karnazes says the beast knocked him over but he was able to fend it off with the poles he’d taken for support during his monster run. “Kind of brutal,” he reflects in the clip, before adding: “Not sure what I’m going to do, but I guess I gotta keep going or else it will probably come back for me.” In his caption alongside the video, Karnazes wrote: “I’ve been attacked by a shark, and now a coyote. Both incidents were terrifying.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Karnazes (@ultramarathon) Read it at Canadian Trail Running
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
NORTH READING, MA
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night

It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

12 Best Date Night Restaurants in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Date nights are few and far between for some of us, but other couples enjoy date nights regularly. I admire those couples who schedule a date every Saturday night, or the second Friday of each month.
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

