An elite endurance runner was attacked by a coyote during a 150-mile race in California. Dean Karnazes, 59, shared a video Friday with his 102,000 Instagram followers in which he appeared with blood dripping from his face in the aftermath of the ambush. “I just had something rather terrifying happen,” Karnazes says in the clip. “I’m out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first.” Karnazes says the beast knocked him over but he was able to fend it off with the poles he’d taken for support during his monster run. “Kind of brutal,” he reflects in the clip, before adding: “Not sure what I’m going to do, but I guess I gotta keep going or else it will probably come back for me.” In his caption alongside the video, Karnazes wrote: “I’ve been attacked by a shark, and now a coyote. Both incidents were terrifying.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Karnazes (@ultramarathon) Read it at Canadian Trail Running

