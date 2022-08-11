Read full article on original website
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park
Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
‘Biological evidence’ discovery turns search for missing NH girl into homicide investigation
The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been officially turned into a homicide investigation after officials found "biological evidence.” Montgomery has been missing for three years and her remains have yet to be found.Aug. 11, 2022.
Ultramarathon Runner Savaged by Coyote During 150-Mile Race
An elite endurance runner was attacked by a coyote during a 150-mile race in California. Dean Karnazes, 59, shared a video Friday with his 102,000 Instagram followers in which he appeared with blood dripping from his face in the aftermath of the ambush. “I just had something rather terrifying happen,” Karnazes says in the clip. “I’m out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first.” Karnazes says the beast knocked him over but he was able to fend it off with the poles he’d taken for support during his monster run. “Kind of brutal,” he reflects in the clip, before adding: “Not sure what I’m going to do, but I guess I gotta keep going or else it will probably come back for me.” In his caption alongside the video, Karnazes wrote: “I’ve been attacked by a shark, and now a coyote. Both incidents were terrifying.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Karnazes (@ultramarathon) Read it at Canadian Trail Running
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night
It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
12 Best Date Night Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Date nights are few and far between for some of us, but other couples enjoy date nights regularly. I admire those couples who schedule a date every Saturday night, or the second Friday of each month.
