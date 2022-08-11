Read full article on original website
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block D: YOSHI-HASHI pinned David Finlay in 11:14 (***¼) G1 Climax 32 – Block B: Great O-Khan pinned Taichi in 7:06 (***) G1 Climax 32 – Block A: Tom Lawlor...
Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion. Booker said:...
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
Brian Gewirtz Recalls WWE Writers Discussing John Cena For Evolution, Reason Idea Was Dropped
On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Brian Gewirtz discussed WWE writers discussing John Cena for Evolution, the reason the idea was dropped, and much more. You can read his comments below. Brian Gewirtz on WWE writers discussing John Cena for Evolution and the reason the idea was...
DPW Believe The Hype Results 8.13.22: World & National Championship, Women’s Title Eliminator Final, More
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling broadcast their Believe The Hype event on August 13 from Raleigh, NC, which is viewable via DPWOnDemand. You can get results and see some event highlights below. courtesy of Fightful. *Jay Malachi def. Chase Holliday and Joe Lando and Lucky Ali and Shawn Kemp. *Dante Martin def....
John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon
– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. John...
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend
They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.
Raquel Rodriguez Is Excited About The New Direction For WWE Creative With Triple H In Charge
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Raquel Rodriguez expressed her optimism for the changing future of WWE with Triple H at the helm (courtesy of Fightful). You can view the full interview with Rodriguez and Austin Theory as well as read a few highlights below. On her feelings with Triple...
Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 17 Review
August 14th, 2022 | Nagano White Ring in Mashima, Nagano | Attendance: 1,728. I was NOT looking forward to this as this entire G1 is just so lame. It’s typically an exciting thing to witness and even bad blocks in the past (A Block in 2018 for example) was more interesting than this year’s. At least it’s only four matches today.
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
