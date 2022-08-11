ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22

Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion. Booker said:...
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”

Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October

New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 17 Review

August 14th, 2022 | Nagano White Ring in Mashima, Nagano | Attendance: 1,728. I was NOT looking forward to this as this entire G1 is just so lame. It’s typically an exciting thing to witness and even bad blocks in the past (A Block in 2018 for example) was more interesting than this year’s. At least it’s only four matches today.
