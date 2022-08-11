ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say

It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?

How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous. Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?

There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Big Re-Veale

It’s not her! Ok yachties, we can all breathe easy. Exhale, folks. Malia White is not coming back to Below Deck Mediterranean. On the other hand, the returning crew member joining the deck team was not who I was expecting either. Not even a little bit. I even went back through the lists of former casts […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Big Re-Veale appeared first on Reality Tea.
Hometown Dates Are Right Around the Corner on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Following a lengthy hiatus — thanks to an outrageous season of The Bachelor — viewers were thrust back into the popular franchise with an all-new new installment of The Bachelorette. The leading ladies (yup, you read that right) of Season 19 are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey; since their debut, the co-leads have done their best to take control of the odd situation.
Why Do Disney Characters Wear Gloves All the Time? There's Actually a Good Reason

After nearly 100 years of classic cartoons and appearances, the designs for Disney characters are nothing short of iconic. From Mickey Mouse's red shorts and yellow shoes, Minnie Mouse's polka-dot dress with matching bow, and Goofy's silly green hat, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't recognize these time-honored toons based on their looks alone. But if there's one thing that we can't help but notice on Disney characters, it's those big white gloves.
Want to Make a Book in 'Minecraft'? Here's What You Need to Know

The things you can make in a game like Minecraft are almost infinite. The popular building block video game encourages players to explore and build at their leisure, and you'd be surprised at how big your in-game constructs might become after only a short while of playing. The game offers many tools and crafting recipes for players to test out on their own to see how they can change their gameplay. One of these items is books.
