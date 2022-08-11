Read full article on original website
Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say
It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
Who Is Courtney Veale Dating? The ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Once Kissed Her Co-Star
On Below Deck Mediterranean, the Lady Michelle yachties like to work hard and play harder. Nearly every season, a love connection is made between the stews and the deckhands. Although many of the relationships end, the co-workers seemingly move on to film another season on the extravagant boat. Article continues...
Taylor Zakhar Perez Stars in 'Red White and Royal Blue' –– Is He Dating Anyone?
Romantic comedy lovers already recognized Taylor Zakhar Perez from the Kissing Booth franchise. In the second two movies, he played one of Joey King's potential love interests. Although he didn’t end up as the ultimate dream guy for her, the character he played still had a huge impact on the plot line of the films.
Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?
How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous. Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Fans Accuse '90 Day Fiancé' Star Emily of Drinking at Her Wedding While Pregnant — Emily Responds
It's a tale as old as time. A man meets a beautiful woman while they're both vacationing in China. They hook up. The girl finds herself pregnant. She gives birth to the man's son in China, but is forced to return to the U.S. without the man being able to follow her (given the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions and all).
The ‘RHOA’ Cast Wrapped Filming the Season 14 Reunion — When Does It Air?
For some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14 of the Bravo reality show flew by. After airing new episodes throughout the summer of 2022, the cast is ready to spill all of the season’s tea for the first time since filming wrapped. In August 2022, Andy Cohen teased fans on Instagram by showing small details of the RHOA Season 14 reunion.
Zach Shallcross Is a 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner — How Far Does He Get? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although there are currently five suitors left vying for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette, viewers are zoning in on two men: Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. Both are clear frontrunners, with fans divided over if they're #TeamTino or #TeamZach.
Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?
There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
"I'm Carrying Your Love With Me" Is a New TikTok Trend –– What's It About?
Back in 1997, George Strait released a hit song called “Carrying Your Love With Me.” Although the song came out decades ago, it’s now starting to gain some traction with the younger generation of TikTokers. Article continues below advertisement. A music creator named David Morris repurposed the...
Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Big Re-Veale
It’s not her! Ok yachties, we can all breathe easy. Exhale, folks. Malia White is not coming back to Below Deck Mediterranean. On the other hand, the returning crew member joining the deck team was not who I was expecting either. Not even a little bit. I even went back through the lists of former casts […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Big Re-Veale appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
Hometown Dates Are Right Around the Corner on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Following a lengthy hiatus — thanks to an outrageous season of The Bachelor — viewers were thrust back into the popular franchise with an all-new new installment of The Bachelorette. The leading ladies (yup, you read that right) of Season 19 are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey; since their debut, the co-leads have done their best to take control of the odd situation.
Kirk Frost Accumulated Wealth Before Becoming a Reality Star on 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta'
Joining the cast of a reality show can do wonders for a person’s career. In the case of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the franchise gives cast members the chance to promote their projects and explore other ventures — from brand partnerships to entrepreneurial pursuits. Article continues below...
Fans Believe That YG Is Expecting a Baby With Brittany Renner — Is It True?
Nothing gets social media talking like the news of a celebrity pregnancy. Thanks to rapper YG, social media has been set ablaze with rumors of the Compton MC possibly expecting a child. And who is the rumored baby mama? That will be Instagram influencer Brittany Renner. Article continues below advertisement.
Why Do Disney Characters Wear Gloves All the Time? There's Actually a Good Reason
After nearly 100 years of classic cartoons and appearances, the designs for Disney characters are nothing short of iconic. From Mickey Mouse's red shorts and yellow shoes, Minnie Mouse's polka-dot dress with matching bow, and Goofy's silly green hat, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't recognize these time-honored toons based on their looks alone. But if there's one thing that we can't help but notice on Disney characters, it's those big white gloves.
You Can Only Breed Schmoochle for a Limited Time in ‘My Singing Monsters'
Some video games are so wonderfully bizarre. My Singing Monsters is a beautifully strange game, and if you're a fan of this stupendously weird title and want to know how to breed a Schmoochle, then you've come to the right place. Article continues below advertisement. Here's how to breed Schmoochle...
Want to Make a Book in 'Minecraft'? Here's What You Need to Know
The things you can make in a game like Minecraft are almost infinite. The popular building block video game encourages players to explore and build at their leisure, and you'd be surprised at how big your in-game constructs might become after only a short while of playing. The game offers many tools and crafting recipes for players to test out on their own to see how they can change their gameplay. One of these items is books.
Angus Cloud's Scar Story Reveals He Has Something in Common With His 'Euphoria' Character
While there have only been two seasons of Euphoria, but it's safe to say it’s one of the most talked-about HBO Max series in existence. Zendaya takes the lead in the show as a drug-addicted teenager who's struggling to get over her demons while surrounded by other teens with problems of their own.
Was the 'Locke and Key' Villain Frederick Gideon a Real Person? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Locke & Key Season 3 on Netflix. They say every story is only as good as its villain, and Locke & Key is no exception. British Redcoat Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand) eagerly assumed the role of Locke & Key Season 3's big bad after he was possessed by a demon in Season 2.
