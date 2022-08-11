INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Marqeta, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
TransMedics Group President & CEO Sold $940K In Company Stock
Waleed H Hassanein, President & CEO at TransMedics Group TMDX, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Hassanein sold 19,929 shares of TransMedics Group. The total transaction amounted to $940,301.
iAnthus Reports Losses, Q2 Revenue Drops 20% YoY
IAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ITHUF IAN Q2 2022 revenue was $43.5 million, a sequential increase of 2% from Q1 2022 and a decrease of 20% from the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit of $19.7 million, a sequential decrease of 13% when compared to...
Brightcove 10% Owner Trades $114K In Company Stock
Edenbrook Capital, LLC, 10% Owner at Brightcove BCOV, reported a large insider buy on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that LLC purchased 16,882 shares of Brightcove. The total transaction amounted to $114,284.
Chief Commercial Officer Of TripAdvisor Makes $653K Sale
Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor TRIP, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Soni sold 25,051 shares of TripAdvisor. The total transaction amounted to $653,079.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SVP Of Guardant Health Makes $484K Sale
Amelia Merrill, SVP at Guardant Health GH, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Merrill sold 9,000 shares of Guardant Health. The total transaction amounted to $484,665.
MGM Resorts Intl 10% Owner Trades $9.99M In Company Stock
IAC Inc. (IAC), 10% Owner at MGM Resorts Intl MGM, reported a large insider buy on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that (IAC) purchased 283,700 shares of MGM Resorts Intl. The total transaction amounted to $9,994,608.
XPEL Director Trades $10.13M In Company Stock
Mark Adams, Director at XPEL XPEL, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Adams sold 125,000 shares of XPEL. The total transaction amounted to $10,125,616. XPEL...
Benzinga
Jupiter Wellness Registers 400% Jump In Q2 Revenue
Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW reported a second-quarter FY22 sales jump of 400% year-on-year, to $3 million, versus $0.6 million last year. The operating expenses for the quarter declined 55% to $1.9 million. Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $(1.4) million versus $(4.2) million last year. "I am pleased to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Director Of BOK Financial Makes $380K Sale
Steven Bangert, Director at BOK Financial BOKF, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial. The total transaction amounted to $380,000.
Analyzing Rani Therapeutics Short Interest
Rani Therapeutics Hldgs's (NASDAQ:RANI) short percent of float has risen 14.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 266 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Takes Another Bite Of Apple, Boosts Energy Holdings, Cashes Out Of Verizon: What 13F Filing Reveals
Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio saw some noteworthy and a few other nominal changes in the second quarter, according to the company's 13F filing. Apple Stake Increased: Berkshire had 894.8 million shares of tech giant Apple, Inc. AAPL at the end of the second...
Segment President Of AptarGroup Makes $560K Sale
Hedi Tlili, Segment President at AptarGroup ATR, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup. The total transaction amounted to $560,379.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elbit Systems Shares Slip On Q2 Profit Miss
Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $1.3 billion, a slight increase of 0.08% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion. The adjusted gross profit was $345.9 million, compared to $346.6 million in 2Q21, and the margin was 26.5%, down 10 bps. The adjusted operating income was $103.3...
OTC Markets' Most Active Securities Sees A Shake-up In July
July gave world markets a breather from 2022’s poor financial conditions. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY increased 9.21% in July, its highest monthly price ascension since November 2020. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA displayed similar optimism, showing monthly increases of 12.51% and 6.78%, respectively, in July.
Cannabis Global Provides Patent Applications Update – For Its Cannabis Nanoparticles And Insect Produced Cannabosides
Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL provided an update concerning the company's patent applications, especially relating to its application to protect inventions and processes for cannabis nanoparticles. Cannabis Global continues to pursue two non-provisional patent applications for cannabis technologies. The first of these relates to the use of state-of-the-art production devices to...
Benzinga
DYAI: Dapibus on the Menu
Second Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Dyadic International Inc. DYAI provided second quarter 2022 operational and financial results in a press release on August 10, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call with investors. Dyadic is more explicitly orienting its efforts towards three core verticals including Human Health, Animal Health and Alternative Proteins. Its most important efforts center on the fully-owned C1 produced COVID vaccine that is expected to enter human clinical trials in 3Q:22 in a Phase I trial in South Africa. Historically, C1 has dominated the company's product set. Now, there is a new platform dubbed Dapibus that has just been introduced to investors. Similar to C1, it is a fungal-based microbial platform but geared towards non-pharmaceutical applications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Parent Company Q2 Revenue Almost Halves YoY, Net Loss Also Deepens
TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF released Tuesday its. second-quarter financial results with revenue of $27.4 million, missing the Yahoo Finance Average analyst estimate of $33.23 million. Compared to the same period of 2021, revenue declined 49% from $54.2 million. Q2 2022 Financial & Operational Highlights. Net loss and comprehensive loss...
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk May Get Info It Wants From Twitter, Apple To Lay Off 100 Recruiter Contractors, Saudi's Investment Fund Picks Stocks Of US Big Tech And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, August 16
The court ordered Twitter Inc TWTR to provide Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk with documents from a former Twitter executive whom Musk said was instrumental in calculating the number of fake accounts on the platform. The court ordered Twitter to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager...
Great Elm Group And 3 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Comments / 0