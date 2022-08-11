ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault

The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
YAKIMA, WA
KLEWTV

Church of Christ burglary suspects identified

Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Gorst, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 Tri-City teens arrested on murder charges in Spokane

PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from the Tri-Cities are charged with murder in connection with a recent shooting. The three 18 year-olds are suspected of being part of a shooting on August, 6th, in West Pasco, that killed a 20 year old man and left another wounded. According to documents filed...
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
TOPPENISH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Methamphetamine#The El Corral Motel#Ynpd#Yakima Police Department#The Office Of U S
nbcrightnow.com

Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Sentencing Set for Yakima School Shooter After Guilty Plea

A planned juvenile court trial for a school shooter in Yakima won't happen after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty this week to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the March 15 shooting at Eisenhower High School. Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr. also plead guilty in Yakima County Juvenile Court to two counts of second-degree assault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Talk KIT

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash

A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: Pack the Patrol Car fills four patrol cars with supplies

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Saturday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's Office filled about 3 and a half patrol cars with school supply donations and more. Over the next week, BCSO plans on delivering supplies to local school. In a Facebook post, BCSO shares how thankful it is for community partners...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary

A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy