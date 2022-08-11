Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO