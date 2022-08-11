Read full article on original website
‘Drug trafficker shrine’ to saint fails to protect large scale Kennewick meth dealer
He took his young child with him once when he made a sale worth thousands, said investigators.
Rape suspect sniffed out, captured by Yakima County K9 in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities located and arrested a man who was wanted for alleged sex crimes in Yakima County thanks to the powerful nose and quick reaction of a veteran K9 name Zuza. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
KLEWTV
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified
Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
nbcrightnow.com
3 Tri-City teens arrested on murder charges in Spokane
PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from the Tri-Cities are charged with murder in connection with a recent shooting. The three 18 year-olds are suspected of being part of a shooting on August, 6th, in West Pasco, that killed a 20 year old man and left another wounded. According to documents filed...
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
nbcrightnow.com
Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
Police need help identifying suspects in a Kennewick burglary
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in the case of a burglary at a local business. The police department has not provided many details about the crime, but provided pictures of the suspects. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes any of...
Sentencing Set for Yakima School Shooter After Guilty Plea
A planned juvenile court trial for a school shooter in Yakima won't happen after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty this week to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the March 15 shooting at Eisenhower High School. Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr. also plead guilty in Yakima County Juvenile Court to two counts of second-degree assault.
Yakima Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old motorcyclist Saturday morning. According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when he was seen attempting to change lanes to get around a stopped delivery vehicle.
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
Kennewick PD to conduct patrol honoring young woman killed by drunk driver
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In honor of a young woman who was killed by a drunk driver in Richland exactly 16 years ago, officers from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) will conduct patrols to crack down on DUI suspects. According to a social media notice from the KPD, 22-year-old Sami...
nbcrightnow.com
Update: Pack the Patrol Car fills four patrol cars with supplies
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Saturday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's Office filled about 3 and a half patrol cars with school supply donations and more. Over the next week, BCSO plans on delivering supplies to local school. In a Facebook post, BCSO shares how thankful it is for community partners...
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary
A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
Felony suspect ran red light in Yakima, hit driver while trying to evade DUI charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Several victims escaped from a car crash without injuries when a man who was allegedly under the influence ran a red light and hit their car while speeding to avoid an arrest for felony warrants. According to the Yakima Police Department, an officer tried stopping a...
KEPR
Kennewick Police investigate after man allegedly assaulted disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: On August 11th, Lucio Rincon appeared in Benton County Superior Court. The judge said the state has until Monday, August 15th to officially file charges. Until then, his bail has been set at $250,000. Rincon appears back in court on Tuesday, August 16th. ----------- The...
