Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media.
Mid-South mother raises awareness about daughter’s rare autoimmune disorder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother is warning families of a rare disease that almost claimed her daughter’s life. Diane Grover told FOX13 that Down Syndrome Disintegrative Disorder temporarily caused her child to lose her ability to talk and perform basic tasks on her own, like going to the bathroom.
Midtown neighbors say loud church bells a nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of residents in the historic Vollintine-Evergreen district are calling a nearby church bell a nuisance. Andi Bailey said the recorded ringing of bells from St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue is too loud and almost unbearable. “It’s loud enough on a normal level that I can’t watch my […]
tri-statedefender.com
Cummings alum ‘thrills’ students and staff with $50,000 donation
Julius Lewis, the owner of Pure Entertainment Group, remembers how extracurricular activities enriched his formative years at Cummings Elementary School. He also understands that public schools don’t always have the funding to offer students the opportunities he enjoyed. Cummings Elementary has transitioned into Cummings K-8 Optional School and last...
WMAZ
How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?. Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute. Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King...
West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
Is the red-hot real estate market cooling down in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Within days of listing her East Memphis home, Lisa Caufield said she received her first offer. “Today, we got an offer,” Caufield told FOX13 last Wednesday. “And, we’re countering. And, we’ve got three other showings coming up.”. However, that first offer was...
School supply giveaways ‘a blessing’ for Mid-South families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of thousands of kids went back to school this week and others will be back soon too. Some of those families can’t afford expensive supplies. Back-to-school events were held to help fill that void across the City of Memphis. It started with an idea.
Memphis Topgolf location's general opening date revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The technology-driven golf entertainment complex company Topgolf has set sights on opening their previously-announced Shelby County location by the end of next year. November of 2023 is when the new complex is expected to open it's doors to the greater Memphis area. An area north of...
Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
actionnews5.com
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
Exotic reptile convention comes to Landers Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repticon, an exotic reptile and animal convention, took place at the Landers Center the weekend of August 13th and August 14th. Supplies, feeders, cages, merchandise, and animal seminars were offered as well during this event. Repticon returns to the Landers Center this December. Repticon. 1 /...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
localmemphis.com
Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired. Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming. “It was all these...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14
On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday. The...
