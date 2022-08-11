Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Jay Woolfolk 'electric' in return to football
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CB19SPORTS)--Brennan Armstrong caught most of the headlines in Saturday's team scrimmage but he wasn't the only Q-B who impressed. Backup Jay Woolfolk was, in Tony Elliott's words electric, in his return in pads after spending the spring playing baseball. Elliott says Woolfolk is the clear backup to Armstrong currently with a large group behind him.
cbs19news
Dynamic UVA offense follows Armstrong's lead in fall scrimmage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Throughout the spring Tony Elliott said the Virginia defense was ahead of the offense, but the script flipped in the first scrimmage of the fall thanks to the play of quarterback Brennan Armstrong. "He was in Brennan game mode," senior linebacker Nick Jackson said, "He...
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
cbs19news
Sunday Sundown held at Washington Park Pool
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a Sunday Sundown event on Sunday at Washington Park Pool. The event started at 4 p.m. and provided food, drinks, music, games, bouncy houses, and of course the fresh pool. Families were able to come, relax and enjoy one of the last weekends of the summer together.
969wsig.com
Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
cbs19news
UVA updates COVID guidelines for the upcoming school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) – The University of Virginia is making sure that the students, faculty, and staff are taking safety measures against COVID-19. Officials state that they want to keep the same protocols in place as they were during the spring semester last year. Masks are optional, but...
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Bone Doctors' BBQ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than 35 years ago, two orthopedic surgeons who both love food came together to create their own barbeque sauce, calling themselves the “Bone Doctors.”. “We both like to cook and like to grill and BBQ. So it kind of went from there and...
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of events
Kings Dominion has released a lineup of events for the fall season. The amusement park sits on 400- acres and is located in Doswell Virginia off I-95. The park boasts more than sixty rides, attractions, and shows, a soak city, including twelve- world-class roller coasters, and a top-rated 20-acre waterpark.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police Foundation hosting "Putt-Putt with Police"
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) --The community will have an opportunity to play Putt-Putt with the local law enforcement in Charlottesville. Albemarle County police are hosting a “Putt-Putt with Police” event on Wednesday, August 17 from 3:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. The Albemarle County police want to build...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
cbs19news
Funding for affordable housing projects in Culpeper, Madison counties
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Madison County affordable housing project has received grant funding. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission announced $1 million in grant funding to three developers in its service region on Friday. According to a release, the funding for the RRRC Housing Development Program came from Virginia Housing...
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
northernvirginiamag.com
From Hot Air Balloons to Local Art, These Are the Top Hobby Festivals in Northern Virginia
No matter what you do in your free time, there is sure to be a festival surrounding your favorite passions. From days dedicated to furry friends and cosplay at its finest to flying high among the clouds, there’s a festival for just about everything here in NoVA. Festival of...
cbs19news
Wyant Insurance is hosting a first responders movie night at Regal Cinema Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) –Wyant Insurance is hosting their annual First responder’s movie night on September 1, at 6:30 p.m. The movie will take place at the Regal Cinema Stonefield in Charlottesville, VA. First responders can join for free and see the movie Top Gun Maverick, while dressed...
cbs19news
Voting open for annual Caring for Community Awards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is looking for help selecting this year’s Caring for Community Award recipients. Online voting is now open and people can cast votes in 11 categories. According to a release, this is the third year for the awards program,...
theriver953.com
Low flying aircraft expected in region
Low flying planes and helicopters will be flying over portions of Frederick and Clarke Counties through December. The Virginia Department of Energy is aiding the U.S. Geological Survey in their national effort to modernize geographical maps, topographical surveys, and geochemical sampling. This will be the area’s first high resolution public...
cbs19news
Partnership creates garden that provides fresh produce for Orange County food pantry
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Orange County food pantry has received more than 1,200 pounds of locally-grown produce thanks to a partnership between the county and a church. The Orange County Office on Youth says its partnership with the Orange Baptist Church, through the Orange Healthy Community Action...
