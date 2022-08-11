Read full article on original website
AAA: Around $20 cheaper to fill up gas tank in Florida compared to mid-June
TAMPA, Fla. — In recent months, Floridians who have been constantly filling up their gas tanks have certainly been feeling the effects of the rising and lowering gas prices. Luckily, after reaching a peak in cost in previous months, an average fill-up costs nearly $20 less than back in mid-June, AAA reports.
25 bricks of drugs marked 'XXX' recovered from ocean, Florida Keys law enforcement say
KEY WEST, Fla. — Law enforcement recovered several bricks of drugs from a man who said he pulled them in about 50 miles offshore from the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Saturday afternoon to the Coconut Mallory Resort and Marina on South Roosevelt...
Michigan sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
Florida leads the nation in pool drownings
TAMPA, Fla. — That backyard pool sounds pretty good on a hot day, but don't forget it can be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drowning is the top cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the state of Florida and pools, in particular, are a major concern.
Gas tech company announces $10,000 gas giveaway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Did somebody say free gas?. That would be GasBuddy. The tech company is celebrating its 100 million app downloads with a gift to its "buddies" through the #BetterWithABuddy contest. GasBuddy is a tech company that helps users find the best fuel prices near them and...
FWC: 11-year-old boy bit by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy had a portion of his leg amputated after being bit by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys this past weekend. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday of a boy who was bitten by a shark.
Heads up, hunters: Alligator hunting season kicks off in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone in the Sunshine State ready to get their hooks and lines out to hunt some alligators, it's finally time. Starting at midnight Aug. 15, hunters with the proper permit can head out to their designated areas during specific time slots to go after the scaly reptiles.
Arkansas brothe-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
