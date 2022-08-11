MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy had a portion of his leg amputated after being bit by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys this past weekend. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday of a boy who was bitten by a shark.

