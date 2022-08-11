ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Michigan sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
10NEWS

Florida leads the nation in pool drownings

TAMPA, Fla. — That backyard pool sounds pretty good on a hot day, but don't forget it can be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drowning is the top cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the state of Florida and pools, in particular, are a major concern.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
10NEWS

Gas tech company announces $10,000 gas giveaway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Did somebody say free gas?. That would be GasBuddy. The tech company is celebrating its 100 million app downloads with a gift to its "buddies" through the #BetterWithABuddy contest. GasBuddy is a tech company that helps users find the best fuel prices near them and...
TRAFFIC
10NEWS

FWC: 11-year-old boy bit by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy had a portion of his leg amputated after being bit by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys this past weekend. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday of a boy who was bitten by a shark.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Heads up, hunters: Alligator hunting season kicks off in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone in the Sunshine State ready to get their hooks and lines out to hunt some alligators, it's finally time. Starting at midnight Aug. 15, hunters with the proper permit can head out to their designated areas during specific time slots to go after the scaly reptiles.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Arkansas brothe-sister duo reel in a giant catch

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy