'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin manufacturers, start your engines (or whatever is on your production lines)! The nominating window opens Wednesday, August 17, for this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition. This is the 7th year of the contest. Once the nominees are announced, the...
Far from home: Five Finger Death Punch to perform in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebel souls, for one performance only Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP) is stopping in Green Bay, Wisconsin, right before 2022 comes to an end. According to a release, the American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, is also set to release its ninth studio album, AFTERLIFE, on Friday, Aug. 19.
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Gov. Evers promotes plan for tax cuts during Green Bay roundtable
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers is proposing tax cuts for Wisconsin citizens amid rising costs for goods. He says his plan would deliver a 15 percent income tax cut to most Wisconsinites, as well as gas price relief, prescription drug relief, and caregiver credit. The cuts would...
Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
Work Where You Vacation at Door County Medical Center
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Door County Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Door County Medical Center, visit dcmedical.org/careers. For more than 75 years, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) has been the...
Packerland Drive homicide victim identified
The victim of a homicide that was discovered on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst.
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
