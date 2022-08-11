ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, PA

Bangor football countdown to kickoff: Slaters aiming higher this season, plus 3 things to know

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B2xs_0hE2sU8t00
Head coach Paul Reduzzi is expecting the Slaters to pick up where they left off last season, which ended with an Eastern Conference title. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The celebration following Bangor’s 49-13 win last November over Saucon Valley for an Eastern Conference title was genuine.

It was the next step in the return to prominence for the Slaters’ program.

If Bangor is in that position again this November, there won’t be any celebrations because coach Paul Reduzzi, his staff, and players expect more.

“There is a lot of tradition here,” Reduzzi said, “but if you look in the gym there aren’t a lot of championships. It was important to these guys. In the spring, they asked when it was going up on the [football] banner.

“Districts is the way to states so that’s the goal, but for that team [Eastern Conference] was good. Our goal is districts this year. We don’t feel the same about Eastern Conference this year as last year. But last year it was a good stepping stone for us.”

Bangor’s title game victory capped a 7-4 season, its best since 2012. It has had just one winning season in that nine-year stretch.

Reduzzi has a wealth of returning talent to with go with a couple of first-year seniors who make the District 11 Class 4A tournament a realistic possibility.

Senior quarterback/safety Eric Striba, who rushed for 1,277 yards and 19 touchdowns and added 677 passing yards and seven scores, is among the top returnees.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder expects to provide more balance for the Slaters’ offense with more consistency in the passing game. That includes better reads and more patience.

“I feel a lot better looking across the field,” Striba said. “Last year, I looked at only two people. I’ve worked a lot in the weight room and my coaches said they’ve seen a progression. I’m better waiting in the pocket and looking for better angles on throws down the field.

“A lot of [my teammates] call me a running back. I’m going to try to get over what I [gained] last year. It’s what I’m good at. I’m not going to shy away from running the ball. But I want to do the same thing with my passing.”

Bangor graduated leader Kael Godshalk, who rushed for 1,357 yards and 19 scores. His relentlessness and toughness will be missed, but there are two athletes capable of stepping into the starting running back position in senior Ashton Kluska and junior Noah Hillis.

Neither has started a game.

“Those two are not at Kael’s level athletically,” Reduzzi said, “but they are very athletic. Kael gave you maturity. These two have to grow into that. Both are good weight room kids, too. They work out with Striba.”

Greg Campbell, Tommy Aulisi (a first-year senior), Dylan Miller, M.J. Siu and Riley Stapp are among those who are developing a rapport with Striba in the passing game.

The line will be Bangor’s strength offensively. All five starters return, plus two others who started last year before suffering season-ending injuries.

Sam Woolverton, who broke his collarbone in Week 2, will move from guard to H-back. Senior Quin Karner missed all of last year after breaking his leg during summer basketball.

Seniors Ben Engle, Jose Fuentes, Jayden Vilmenay, and junior Dylan Krugh are among those returning up front. Three others — sophomores in Gianni Goodrich and Luke Rinaldi plus junior Parker Sandt are pushing the returning starters and give Bangor 10 reliable linemen.

“That’s the one thing I’ve always been high on,” Striba said. “I thought our senior year was going to be our year to win big because most everyone back on the line is a senior, except Krugh. He’s like a senior. He’s not the fastest, but he’s the toughest.”

“We made it so things are not overly complicated,” offensive coordinator Vinnie Andrews said. “That allows them to get off the ball and get into people. That’s what we preach up front.”

Three things to know about the Slaters

1. Defensive leaders

Miller and Campbell are among Bangor’s five returning defensive starters. They will continue to be the leaders from the linebacker and safety positions, respectively.

“Dylan looks at a lot a film and checks us in,” Reduzzi said. “In the Wilson game with all those crazy formations, we shut them down after the first series. He called every front and [Greg] Campbell called every coverage. [Campbell] understands formations. He has such good knowledge of the game.

“We’re going to surround them with as many kids who don’t have to go both ways, at least in the beginning. When we get into the meat of the schedule and start having injuries, I’m sure it will be different.”

Kluska (linebacker), Siu (defensive back) and Jacob Weaver (defensive end) are the other returning starters. Weaver had a breakout season in 2021 with 13 of his 41 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks, to go with six hurries and three fumble recoveries.

Campbell’s 64 tackles last year led the team. Siu and Kluska each had two interceptions.

2. New faces, new contributors

Aulisi is one of four first-year seniors who will at least provide depth on both sides of the ball. He and Braiden Pysher chose fall baseball two years ago over football, but have returned to the program this season. Both will get more than a token look on the field.

“Tommy would have started for us as a sophomore,” Reduzzi said. “He made it through the summer with us that year, but decided on fall ball. He’s looking at playing time on both sides of the ball [at receiver and defensive back]. Same for Braiden.”

Junior soccer players Landon Smith and Julia Pinter are battling for kicking duties.

3. Bangor’s schedule (at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 26: Palisades

Sept. 1: Jim Thorpe

Sept. 9: at Southern Lehigh

Sept. 16: at Saucon Valley

Sept. 23: Wilson

Sept. 30: at Pottsville

Oct. 7: Lehighton

Oct. 14: at Northwestern

Oct. 21: Blue Mountain

Oct. 29: at Pen Argyl, 1:30

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Inaugural Monroe County baseball classic

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders and youth baseball players in the Poconos hit the ball field all to raise money. The crack of a bat is a popular sound at Creekview Park this time of year. In Saturday’s Grand Slam Game – batters walking up to the home plate were a mix of baseball […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Cedar Crest grad signed by Barnstormers | Spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Waiting for your name to be called or your phone to ring during the draft process is daunting. Not knowing if or when you will be selected. Cedar Crest graduated, Joseph Carpenter knows that feeling, all too well. The draft didn’t go as he would have planned. But, another opportunity brought him back home.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pottsville, PA
Bangor, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bangor, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?

If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#American Football#Eastern Conference
LehighValleyLive.com

Developer rolls a gutter ball with plans to raze Warren Lanes and build a QuickChek | Turkeys & Trophies

We’ll acknowledge that National Bowling Center, owner of Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg, is under no obligation to consider the impact on a local community when it sells one of its properties. That said, it wouldn’t hurt to be a good neighbor – and potentially build up some goodwill in a local community – by ensuring the property goes to a seller that at least attempts to suggest that the future of the site holds the potential of something inspiring. Another convenience store and gas station along Memorial Parkway is among the most uninspired uses that we can conceive. But that’s the deal in the works between the bowling center and developer PBXDEV 2, LLC, which recently submitted plans to the town to purchase the property, demolish the bowling alley and build a 24-hour QuickChek. We’ve got nothing against QuickChek, just like we’ve got nothing against the Wawa that’s practically across the street or the other Wawa that’s just down the road. But let’s face it: Memorial Parkway is rapidly becoming the sort of commercial corridor that makes motorists passing through think, “Boy. This place really has nothing special going on. Better speed up so I can get to Easton sooner.” Not that Warren Lanes was a beacon for all, but at least it offered something more than a tank of gas and breakfast sandwiches that have been sitting under a heat lamp for several hours. We’re not sure how far along this QuickChek deal has come, but the bowling center could do a small town and its residents a big favor by considering other offers. In the meantime, Phillipsburg needs to take a hard look at this corridor and find a way to make it more appealing to developers who can think creatively.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Allentown crash, cops say

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning at Madison and Chew streets in Allentown , according to city police. Allentown Police Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Becker told lehighvalleylive.com the incident began just after 11:40 a.m. at Madison and Chew streets. The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, he said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said.  Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash

A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
streetfoodblog.com

New Eatery Opens Doorways Alongside Mill Road

The warmth within the kitchen, the road on the pastry counter, and the seven occupied tables that comfortably accommodate 25 folks appear a great omen for Loretta’s, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, opened final month in Bristol Borough. Loretta’s proprietor, Lou Busico, the son of distinguished Bucks County protection...
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Residential fire in Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
PERKASIE, PA
bctv.org

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
BANGOR, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy