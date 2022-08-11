Read full article on original website
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
Bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, no estimated time of repairs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks are warning pedestrians who use Katy Trail to use a detour after a former wooden railroad bridge used to cross a ditch caught fire and was completely destroyed. The bridge is located on Katy Trail between 49th West Avenue and 41st Street. Tulsa...
Woman, 75, dead after freight train collided with vehicle in Mounds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that the victim who died was Barbara Deckard, 75, of Mounds. Deckard was pronounced dead at the scene by Okmulgee County EMS. The BNSF train has three engines and 102 cars. The cause of the collision is still under...
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Sapulpa Route 66 auto museum preparing for major expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa's Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a major addition. The7,400 square foot expansion's is hoped to be completed in time for Route 66's centennial in 2026. The addition's goal is to boost visibility, exhibit space and revenue streams for the museum.
Homicide victim identified, Tulsa police still searching for suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday. Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called to an area near East 11th Street and South Garnett Road after shots were heard in the area. The Tulsa Fire Department and...
2 people shot in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
Union Public Schools in dire need of bus drivers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is in dire need of bus drivers, especially since school starts Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, 17 positions were open, meaning there's a chance the district won't be able to cover every route on time. As a result, the district is taking...
Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
Broken Arrow man arrested after allegedly shooting into home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
Sand Springs youth group leader sentenced 135 months in prison
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Sand Springs man who led a church youth group was sentenced Thursday for engaging in a sexualized relationship with a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised...
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest registration to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Calling all creative minds! The Tulsa Botanic Garden's annual Scarecrow Contest is back. Artists, businesses, organizations, schools, families and scouts are invited to create a scarecrow for the botanic garden this fall. Scarecrows will be on display from Sept. 22 to Oct. 30 during the...
Girl Scouts, Tulsa International Airport announce 'Aerospace Adventure' patch program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa International Airport will announce a new patch program called "Aerospace Adventure" in a ceremony at the airport Tuesday morning. Leaders from the two groups will discuss how they have worked together to develop this new STEM...
Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue hosts adoption event in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue is hosting an Adoption Day event Saturday at the Petsmart in Broken Arrow. The organization is an all-volunteer animal rescue group, and it hosts weekly adoption events each weekend. The group's Facebook page highlights its adoptable animals with important...
Some Green Country schools start new school year with challenges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools and Tahlequah Public Schools return to class Tuesday to start the 2022-23 school year. The majority of Green Country schools head back later this week, and many districts are struggling in a number of areas. Districts are still dealing with COVID-19, though...
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets for Tulsa's 43rd Oktoberfest are now on sale. Tickets went on sale Friday, including VIP packages and registration for special events. The festival will bring days of live music, food, games and competitions, carnival rides and more. It will be held from Oct. 20 to the 23.
TUESDAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat, chance for showers and storms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday starts hot with high temperatures reaching the low 100s with heat index values as high as 108. A frontal boundary gives us a 20% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon. The rain and storm chance increases tonight to about 40% and will...
Sip 'N Slide, Riverside 5K Elite to cause weekend road closures in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some roads will be closed in Tulsa this weekend due to some events. Riverside will be closed starting at 6:15 a.m. Saturday near East 96th Street due to the Riverside 5000 5K Elite. The road reopens at 10 a.m. North Boulder Avenue near West Archer...
