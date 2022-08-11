$85M health education building at Kearney will move NU toward filling rural health shortages

Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
‘Siembra’ internship plants seeds for budding professionals needed in Nebraska
OMAHA — Armed with red, green, skinny, stubby and other chiles, Heidy Rivera and a team of fellow interns set out to create an unforgettable salsa. By the end of a weeklong mission, guided by renowned Nebraska chef Clayton Chapman, the half-dozen teens had cooked up and packaged a hot item they felt suited their nonprofit client’s needs.
doniphanherald.com
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska infectious disease authority predicts rough fall ahead ‘living with COVID’
LINCOLN – Americans could be in for a pandemic jolt this fall when it comes to COVID-19, with the nation less willing and less prepared to repel the highly contagious virus, according to a national authority on pandemics. By mid-August, fewer than 15% of U.S. citizens will have gotten...
doniphanherald.com
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study
Some of the Midwest's coal-burning power plants emit the highest rates of pollution in the country. (Illustration by Crysta Henthorne/KCUR) Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
doniphanherald.com
Malcolm X among finalists for Nebraska Hall of Fame
Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X survived the first cut to remain in the running to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. At a meeting Friday, members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission reduced the list of nominees from eight to three. The other finalists are Louise Pound, a groundbreaking scholar and athlete, and Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
RELATED PEOPLE
doniphanherald.com
Pospisil: There's no portal, but high school transfers still headed to Nebraska's top teams
Mostly in jest, but with a little bit of old-school mentality, I’ve named one of this season’s marquee Class A matchups. Bellevue West at Omaha Westside (Sept. 9), the Transfer Portal Bowl. Yes, there is no transfer portal in high school football as in the NCAA. Nor should...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte
A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
doniphanherald.com
Northeast Nebraska man dies in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County
A man from Wayne died following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 275 just south of Scribner. Kei’Dron King, 35, was pronounced dead at a Fremont hospital, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Investigators determined that King was westbound on U.S. 275 in a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer cleared of excessive force allegations, chief says
OMAHA — An investigation has exonerated an Omaha police officer accused of using excessive force during a June 21 incident, the Omaha Police Department announced Friday. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been placed on administrative leave June 22 pending an investigation by the Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.
Comments / 0