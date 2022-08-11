Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Students from Selma receive Alfa Foundation scholarships
Three students hailing from Selma were among others to receive $1,000 in scholarship money through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. These were: Elizabeth Adams, a senior at the University of Alabama studying pre-dental/nutrition; Andrew Morris, a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture; and Sarah Thomas of Selma, a freshman at Auburn University studying agribusiness and economics.
WSFA
MPS aims to release new superintendent’s plans for first 100 days this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is setting its sights on the future. New superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said his team aims to release a plan for his first 100 days this week. “That 100-day plan is really to assess where we are, to listen to the community, get...
alabamanews.net
Leaky Bathtub Raising Health Concerns in Uniontown
A Uniontown couple claims a leaky bathtub in their apartment is causing major safety and health concerns — for their family. Michael Pope and Jenae Honorable — and their four children — live in a public housing unit in Uniontown. The couple says — every time anyone uses the bathtub — water leaks from underneath it.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime
The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
alabamanews.net
State Democratic Party Nominates Monica Arrington for Montgomery Judge’s Position
The Alabama Democratic Party has nominated attorney Monica Arrington for Montgomery County Circuit Judge 15th Circuit Place 3. That is according to Tabitha Isner, the newly-installed vice chairman of the state Democratic party. Last month, the party revoked the nomination of Sebrina Martin, who had won the May 24 Democratic...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday
The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
aldailynews.com
With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates
The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecutoffnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
elmoreautauganews.com
FREE Flea Market coming to Village Green Park of Millbrook Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Free Community Flea Market Giveaway – EVERYTHING IS FREE!. Event by Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church. Village Green Park in Millbrook off Main Street. Open to the Public. Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church will host a Free Community Flea Market Giveaway...
Mystery after three bodies found in Montgomery County residential area & cops launch probe
THERE is an ongoing mystery in Montgomery County after three bodies were found in a local residential area, forcing police to launch a full investigation. Three people were found deceased in a residential area within Montgomery County, Alabama on Saturday according to reports from WSFA 12 News and The Montgomery Police Department.
WSFA
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home
Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
elmoreautauganews.com
Curtis King No longer a Person of Interest in Murder of Enrico Coleman
The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the Person of Interest involved in the investigation of the Murder of Enrico Coleman has been located. Montgomery Police Investigators advise that a tip received from CrimeStoppers led to the location of Person of Interest Curtis King. Curtis King was located...
Comments / 0