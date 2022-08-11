ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Students from Selma receive Alfa Foundation scholarships

Three students hailing from Selma were among others to receive $1,000 in scholarship money through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. These were: Elizabeth Adams, a senior at the University of Alabama studying pre-dental/nutrition; Andrew Morris, a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture; and Sarah Thomas of Selma, a freshman at Auburn University studying agribusiness and economics.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Leaky Bathtub Raising Health Concerns in Uniontown

A Uniontown couple claims a leaky bathtub in their apartment is causing major safety and health concerns — for their family. Michael Pope and Jenae Honorable — and their four children — live in a public housing unit in Uniontown. The couple says — every time anyone uses the bathtub — water leaks from underneath it.
UNIONTOWN, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime

The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday

The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
aldailynews.com

With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates

The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home

Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Curtis King No longer a Person of Interest in Murder of Enrico Coleman

The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the Person of Interest involved in the investigation of the Murder of Enrico Coleman has been located. Montgomery Police Investigators advise that a tip received from CrimeStoppers led to the location of Person of Interest Curtis King. Curtis King was located...

