Bloomington, MN

mprnews.org

Two people shot, one fatally, near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say they think someone took a gun from the scene of a fatal shooting in broad daylight at George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue just before 1 p.m. They found two people there with gunshot wounds, and one of them died at Hennepin Healthcare a short time later. The other suffered what were described as life threatening injuries.
mprnews.org

Trial in nearly 30 year old murder case begins Tuesday

The trial of Jerry Westrom, the 56-year-old Isanti man charged for the murder of woman found dead nearly 30 years ago, starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Hennepin County district court. The murder case of Jeanette Childs, 35 went ‘cold’ after years of no solid leads. But in 2019, the...
mprnews.org

Thao, Kueng reject plea deals, will go to trial

Two former Minneapolis police officers rejected last and final plea deals in state court Monday for their roles in George Floyd’s killing. Prosecutors had offered Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng sentences of 36 months for pleading guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter, according to prosecutor Matthew Frank. The...
mprnews.org

County attorney candidates have similar goals, different ways to achieve them

With the race for Hennepin County Attorney narrowed to two candidates after last week’s primary, the campaigns are gearing up for the November general election where police reform and violent crime promise to yet again be the central issues of the race. Although both candidates say they want the...
