Minneapolis police say they think someone took a gun from the scene of a fatal shooting in broad daylight at George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue just before 1 p.m. They found two people there with gunshot wounds, and one of them died at Hennepin Healthcare a short time later. The other suffered what were described as life threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO