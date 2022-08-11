Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record. Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th. The NC Division of...
foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday. 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm. Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Spectrum grant bringing high-speed internet to New Hanover County homes, small businesses
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Spectrum has been awarded a $228,784 grant to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 105 homes and small businesses in New Hanover County. The recent grant, combined with $187,187 from Spectrum, brings the total project investment to more than $415,000. The Growing Rural...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stuff the bus campaign wraps up over weekend
Businesses around the Cape Fear region collected school supplies in barrels at the start of July. In their final push, they encouraged the public to help them stuff yellow school buses at bus stops throughout the community. Supplies collected will be divided between counselors at New Hanover and Pender County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Upstate organization designed to help families with sick kids helps Wilmington family
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – An organization out of upstate New York is establishing roots in the south, and held a fundrasing event in over the weekend to spread their mission to the Cape Fear region, and raised funds for families in need. The Joyce Irish Pub in Leland hosted...
NCDOT, NCHP stress ‘Move Over’ law
Two state first responder professions are facing the same, major problem. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when p
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Veteran returns home after cross country trip fundraiser on motorcycle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington Veteran who lost his brother in arms started a fundraiser that took him across the country, and after nearly 90 days, he’s back home, his trip was a journey of discovery. Perry Steed was welcomed home by his family of about 60...
Fuku to Join Wilmington’s Incoming Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar
The spicy fried chicken sandwich store will be one of many tenants housed inside the culinary collective coming this fall
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
