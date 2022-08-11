ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record. Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th. The NC Division of...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
OAK ISLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Traffic
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday. 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm. Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds. He...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phone App#Express#Bright Green#Smart Phone#Drivers
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stuff the bus campaign wraps up over weekend

Businesses around the Cape Fear region collected school supplies in barrels at the start of July. In their final push, they encouraged the public to help them stuff yellow school buses at bus stops throughout the community. Supplies collected will be divided between counselors at New Hanover and Pender County...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy