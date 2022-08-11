Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
Troy Messenger
China Grove steeped in pioneer history
If history repeats itself, then all roads to China Grove will be well-traveled on Sunday as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery make their way home. The annual China Grove Homecoming is traditionally held on the third Sunday in August, too hot or not,” said Marsha Boutwell,...
Troy Messenger
Brundidge Council to consider street closings
The City of Brundidge will hold two public hearings at its 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, meeting at Brundidge City Hall. The first public hearing will be the reapportionment of district lines. The second public hearing will be the proposed closing of portions of 5th Avenue and John Lewis Street...
Troy Messenger
Troy Post Office paraticipaes in nationwide rollout
On Monday, The U.S. Postal Service launched USPS Connect —a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for —an...
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer knocks off Montevallo in preseason exhibition
The Troy Trojans soccer team hosted its final preseason exhibition on Saturday picking up a 2-1 win over the Montevallo Falcons at home. Troy scored two goals in the first period and while Montevallo rallied to score a goal in the second period, the Trojans were able to hang on for the 2-1 win.
