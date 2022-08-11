Read full article on original website
More than 3.1 million viewers watched Field of Dreams game
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol.
Iowa Hawkeyes' team physician talks about keeping students athletes healthy ahead of fall sports
Nonprofit will bring ‘art huts’ to area elementary schools this fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More children will soon have access to art. Similar to a lending library where people take and leave books, the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is leaving art in what they’re calling art huts. “They just go up to the hut, they grab what they...
The Covenant SDA Church in Cedar Rapids helps people with a school supply giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every child who came to the event got a backpack filled up to the brim with school supplies. Kids got everything they may need, like pens, markers, and glue sticks. And it wasn’t just for younger kids...high school students got some fun goodies as well. Organizers say that they hope this event can have an impact ahead of the school year. A pastor at the church Evenson Louis Jeune said ”I’m hoping that it will provide supplies for those who are in need I hope it will help put a smile on a young persons face as they get ready for school.” Cedar Rapids Schools first day is August 23rd. The church will hold a coat drive in December.
Questions continue to rise about documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Both Hawkeye kickers impress as the position battle heats up
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gone are the days of Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak, the Iowa Hawkeye need a new kicker. After things appeared bleak in the spring, Kirk Ferentz said he was pleased with the play of freshman Drew Stevens and redshirt sophomore Aaron Blom After Saturday’s open scrimmage.
The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
Quiet and Comfortable
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a system moves southwest of the state it takes the moisture with it. Look for clearing in the sky overnight. This leads to mostly sunny and comfortable conditions through Thursday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances build later this week into the week as a system moves in and parks over the upper Midwest. Have a great night!
Our Town: NICC opening major school expansion at its Peosta campus
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students are walking into a whole new Northeast Iowa Community College. Since 2020, work has been ongoing at the Peosta campus on a four-phase expansion program that radically changes the two-year college’s footprint in the community. And the work is substantially finished as the 2022-2023...
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
One injured in Marion crash
Willie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding.
northwoodsleague.com
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
The Falls Aquatic Center closes early due to staffing shortage
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was the last day for The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls, even though it’s the middle of August. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said the early closure is due to a staffing shortage. He added the pool is typically open for several more weeks, “until the school year begins.”
‘Man some of the stories told were unimaginable,’ Willie Ray Fairley returns from Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, and his crew are back in town after spending six days in Kentucky providing meals to people recovering from historic flooding. The flooding there left hundreds of people homeless last month....
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
‘Hackathon’ coding event in Cedar Rapids helps nonprofit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit now has some new tools, thanks to a so-called “Hackathon” event Saturday. The event was hosted by Devs Do Good. West Des Moines high school senior Connor Fogarty is behind the group, and said he did his first charity hackathon in eighth grade. “I really enjoyed the experience, but I wanted to make [an event] that was more accessible for students,” said Fogarty.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Who sang the national anthem at the Field of Dreams game?
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the first pitch was thrown at the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes. Over the course of her music career, she's released 3 albums and 5 EPs, garnering modest sales. Her...
Ending the weekend with seasonal temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s south of Highway 20 and in the 70s and 80s along and north of Highway 20. Tonight will be quiet with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s.
