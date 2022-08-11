Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
MPD Reports: Eviction disputes; skydiver misjudges landing; person on porch not breathing; DUI crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
A witness followed and shot a suspect who police say stabbed a driver to death outside an Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police told WSB they responded to a stabbing and shooting call next to each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they...
Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
Suspect in custody after Oconee County stabbing
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
Forsyth County Blotter: Domestic dispute leads to damaged cars, traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A domestic disturbance resulted in damage to several vehicles in Cumming. On July 28, Forsyth County deputies responded to Eaglecreek Trace about a hit and run.
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
Gwinnett county man sentenced to 25 Years for trafficking a 14-year-old out of a hotel
A Gwinnett county man has been sentenced to 25 Years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. Williams sexually trafficked a 14-year-old female victim out...
