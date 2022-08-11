Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Tomase: Worst move of Red Sox' season? Moving Whitlock to bullpen
It's hard to imagine that any one decision dropped the Red Sox into last place. And yet for all that has gone wrong this season, consider how different the standings might look if the Sox had simply left Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen. For all of the injuries to the...
NBC Sports
How Tatum's trainer is preparing C's star for 2022-23 season
Jayson Tatum earned the third All-Star nod of his young career last season. He averaged career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0), and assists (4.4) per game and was only two wins away from bringing Banner 18 to Boston. As great as Tatum was, the Celtics will need him to be...
NBC Sports
Get to know Jeremy Swayman: Stats, contract and more
Jeremy Swayman was selected in the fourth round (111th overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Swayman has quickly emerged as a key component of the Bruins' goalie tandem (along with Linus Ullmark), following Tuukka Rask's retirement. Get to know more about one of the Bruins'...
NBC Sports
Flyers re-sign depth center who will look to join his brother in push for spot
With a new deal, Jackson Cates will officially join his younger brother Noah Cates in vying for playing time on the Flyers. The club re-signed the older Cates to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract Monday. He'll be a restricted free agent again when his deal expires next summer. Cates, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics draft pick Juhann Begarin to return to Paris for 2022-23
Juhann Begarin won't be making his NBA debut for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Monday that Begarin will return to LNB Pro A (France) team Paris for the upcoming campaign. Begarin remaining with Paris is not a huge surprise. The Celtics...
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
NBC Sports
How Red Sox' 2022 draft picks have fared so far in pro careers
The Boston Red Sox added to their improved farm system during the 2022 MLB Draft. One month later, some of the prospects they selected have begun their road to The Show. First-round pick Mikey Romero and second-rounder Cutter Coffey were among the 2022 Red Sox draftees to start their professional baseball careers over the last week. They were assigned to the Florida Complex League, Boston's rookie affiliate, where they have a handful of games under their belt so far.
NBC Sports
Leftovers & Links: On the long-term silver lining to Notre Dame’s lack of receiver depth and on Peacock
After losing sixth-year receiver Avery Daivs for the season on Friday, Notre Dame is offering optimism about its few available receivers, insisting those young players will step up to the challenge created by having only six healthy scholarship receivers in practices right now. That is to be expected, both because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL・
Former Red Sox Closer Claims He Has Best Entrance Music in MLB History
Jonathan Papelbon had a bold claim regarding entrance music for closers.
NBC Sports
Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer
Vasilije Micic is the best player in the world not currently in the NBA. Seemingly every summer reports surface of teams interested in the 6’5″ Serbian combo guard and EuroLeague Final Four MVP who led Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague championships. Then every summer ends and he chooses to stay in Europe. This summer the Bulls were mentioned as primarily interested (the Bucks came up as well), but in the end, Micic chose to return to Anadolu Efes.
NBC Sports
Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four
With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
Comments / 0