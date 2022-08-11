ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Worst move of Red Sox' season? Moving Whitlock to bullpen

It's hard to imagine that any one decision dropped the Red Sox into last place. And yet for all that has gone wrong this season, consider how different the standings might look if the Sox had simply left Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen. For all of the injuries to the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Tatum's trainer is preparing C's star for 2022-23 season

Jayson Tatum earned the third All-Star nod of his young career last season. He averaged career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0), and assists (4.4) per game and was only two wins away from bringing Banner 18 to Boston. As great as Tatum was, the Celtics will need him to be...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Get to know Jeremy Swayman: Stats, contract and more

Jeremy Swayman was selected in the fourth round (111th overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Swayman has quickly emerged as a key component of the Bruins' goalie tandem (along with Linus Ullmark), following Tuukka Rask's retirement. Get to know more about one of the Bruins'...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics draft pick Juhann Begarin to return to Paris for 2022-23

Juhann Begarin won't be making his NBA debut for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Monday that Begarin will return to LNB Pro A (France) team Paris for the upcoming campaign. Begarin remaining with Paris is not a huge surprise. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL
NBC Sports

How Red Sox' 2022 draft picks have fared so far in pro careers

The Boston Red Sox added to their improved farm system during the 2022 MLB Draft. One month later, some of the prospects they selected have begun their road to The Show. First-round pick Mikey Romero and second-rounder Cutter Coffey were among the 2022 Red Sox draftees to start their professional baseball careers over the last week. They were assigned to the Florida Complex League, Boston's rookie affiliate, where they have a handful of games under their belt so far.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Bruins#Playoff Games#The Boston Bruins#Czech#Republic College#Stanley Cup#Nhl Third Star Of
NBC Sports

Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer

Vasilije Micic is the best player in the world not currently in the NBA. Seemingly every summer reports surface of teams interested in the 6’5″ Serbian combo guard and EuroLeague Final Four MVP who led Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague championships. Then every summer ends and he chooses to stay in Europe. This summer the Bulls were mentioned as primarily interested (the Bucks came up as well), but in the end, Micic chose to return to Anadolu Efes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four

With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy