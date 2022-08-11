Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
KOCO
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
KOCO
Officials regulate how company handles, stores hand sanitizer after Chickasha fire
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Officials are regulating how a company is handling and storing their hand sanitizer after a fire in Chickasha. The director of the Department of Environmental Quality is enforcing these regulations after the hand sanitizer fueled a massive fire and destroyed most of a Chickasha manufacturing center.
Wrong-way driver hits Hiland Dairy truck
Drivers were met with a slowdown along a busy roadway on Monday morning.
kswo.com
City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
KOCO
Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
Apache man dies from injuries from July crash
Officials say an Apache man has succumbed to injuries he suffered in a wreck late last month.
One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
KTEN.com
Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested
ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
KOCO
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
okcfox.com
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
guthrienewspage.com
Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured
There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
Two killed after car crashes into Washita River
Authorities say two people are dead after crashing into the Washita River in Caddo County.
okcfox.com
17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
news9.com
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
okcfox.com
Ingrid's Kitchen closes up shop after 45 years in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A longtime staple in the Oklahoma City food scene has closed its doors after 45 years. Ingrid's Kitchen announced on Facebook that is now closed. The restaurant didn't say why it closed up shop. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing...
