Ninnekah, OK

KOCO

Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Grady County, OK
Ninnekah, OK
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Grady County, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed

OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK
okcfox.com

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured

There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
KINGFISHER, OK

